International Yoga Day Quotes In English To Get Inspired By And Forward To Your Friends

International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21st June every year. The International Yoga Day is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the significance and benefits of Yoga on the health of a person. Reportedly, people all over the world have been practising Yoga for over 5,000 years, as it keeps a person healthy and fit. The International Yoga Day 2020 marks the importance of this day and is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

This June 21, 2020, the International Day of Yoga Day will mark the sixth edition, which will also focus on how coronavirus pandemic has resulted in global lockdowns. The theme for International Yoga Day 2020 is, ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’. So get inspired form this theme and practice Yogasanas at home, and also make sure you wish your loved one, family, friends and others on this International Yoga Day 2020 with these inspirational quotes-

International Yoga Day 2020, here are some inspirational quotes to read-

Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are. - Jason Crandell, author Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are. - Rolf Gates, teacher and author Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements. - Amit Ray, yoga practitioner Yoga is almost like music in a way; there’s no end to it.- -Sting, musician

Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame. - BKS Iyengar To perform every action artfully is yoga. - Swami Kripalu A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves. - Terri Guillemets Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success - Svatmarama, a yogic sage

Yoga cultivates the way of maintaining a balanced attitude in your day-to-day life and endows skills in the performance of one's actions - B.K.S. Iyengar “Through the practices of yoga, we discover that concern for the happiness and well being of others, including animals, must be an essential part of our own quest for happiness and well being. The fork can be a powerful weapon of mass destruction or a tool to create peace on Earth.”

Sharon Gannon “You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.”

Sharon Gannon “In theory, practice and theory are the same. In practice they are not.”

Yogi Berra “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built.”

Rumi

