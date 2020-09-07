Is Publix Open On Labor Day? See Details About It's Hours Here

Labor Day is celebrated in the US on the first Monday of September. This year, Labor Day 2020 will be celebrated in the US on September 7, 2020. Canada will also celebrate Labor Day on the same day. The day is observed to celebrate the workers and labor unions. It has been observed as a national holiday since 1984 in the US and Canada.

On the occasion of Labor Day, it is wise to check if the grocery stores around you are open or not. A lot of people have been wondering about is Publix hours open on Labor Day. To all the people who are still curious about it, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Publix open on Labor Day?

For the people who love to shop at Publix, there is good news. The largest employee-owned grocery chain in the United States is open today on Labor Day. For a lot of people, Labor Day or any other vacation is incomplete without the store’s speciality, chicken tender subs. As the stores are going to be open today, they can enjoy it on this national holiday today.

Also Read | Japan: Sushi Restaurant Sends Bodybuilders To Deliver Food To Lure Customers Amid COVID-19

Also Read | The Godfather: Part III With A New Beginning And Climax To Release In December

Publix hours for Labor Day

As the stores are going to be open on Labor Day, the next question that pops up in several people’s mind is about the Publix hours Labor Day hours. The stores are open today for people on its regular store hours. The store hours can also vary by location. Publix opens on its regular days at 7 AM in the morning and is open for shoppers till 10 PM in the night. Therefore, on Labor Day, Publix hours are expected to be the regular 7 AM – 10 PM. To cross-check the Publix hours timing of your nearby store, go to the official website and check the timing.

Also Read | 'The Boys In The Band' Trailer Releases, Jim Parsons Shines In This Story Of Nine Gay Men

Also Read | Are Johnny Depp And Sophie Hermann Dating After Meeting In London? Read To Know

Publix hours Labor day sale

People have also been curious about the Publix hours Labor day sale. For the information regarding the sale and offers on various products, the shoppers can check the official website. They can also check Twitter and official social media handles of the Publix stores to know about the sale.

Promo Image Credits: Publix.com