Is Remembrance Day A Stat Holiday In Ontario? Check List Of Stat Holidays In Ontario

Remembrance Day honours the members of armed forces who died during their duty. Commonwealth member states have been observing this day after the end of the First World War. However, numerous non-Commonwealth countries also mark this day. They recall the loss after the First World War ended in 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. People from various countries take two minutes of silence to mark their respect as a part of the tradition. So, here is everything that you need to know about Remembrance Day 2020 in Canada.

Is Remembrance Day a stat holiday in Ontario?

Among various stat holidays in Ontario, people wonder if Remembrance Day 2020 also comes under the list. The federal government recognises this day in the Holidays Act as a national holiday. However, several provinces do not treat it as a paid statutory one. So, its status varies from place to place. Some employers give their employees or workers a holiday on Remembrance Day in Ontario. However, it is not a compulsion for them to do so, according to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA).

Holidays list in Ontario 2020: Stat holidays in Ontario

In Holidays list in Ontario 2020, various are stat ones for employees. They include New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Canada Day, Labour Day, and Victoria Day, to name a few. Here is a list of stat holidays in Ontario that you must check out:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Family Day: February 17, 2020, Monday

Good Friday: April 10, 2020, Friday

Victoria Day: May 18, 2020, Monday

Canada Day: July 1, 2020, Wednesday

Labour Day: September 7, 2020, Monday

Thanksgiving Day: October 12, 2020, Monday

Christmas Day: December 25, 2020, Friday

Boxing Day: December 28, 2020, Monday

On Remembrance Day, people start wearing artificial red poppies on their clothes, which mark the memories of those who died. Meanwhile, white poppies honour non-military interventions in conflict situations. Various events such as church services take place, including the playing of The Last Post. Moreover, the official Canadian national ceremonies take place at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ontario, as per strict rules and regulations.

