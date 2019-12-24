Is The USPS Open On Christmas Eve? Here Are USPS Christmas Eve Hours

Christmas has almost arrived and you might probably have forgotten to send a mail to your family members or your parents, who stay on another coast. You may be running a little late, but know that you are on good luck. If you are planning to send some precious gifts and Christmas cards abroad or to your loved ones staying at the other end of then, it is essential for you to know the USPS Christmas eve hours. This way you can still hand over all the cards and presents to all your friends, family members and loved ones before it gets too late.
If you are panicked about your special delivery, then USPC has covered it all. You need to relax and know that the USPC remains open on Christmas eve. While the business hours for USPS stays closed on Christmas Day, you are on better luck today. You can avail the services provided by the postal company.
