Is The USPS Open On Christmas Eve? Here Are USPS Christmas Eve Hours

Christmas has almost arrived and you might probably have forgotten to send a mail to your family members or your parents, who stay on another coast. You may be running a little late, but know that you are on good luck. If you are planning to send some precious gifts and Christmas cards abroad or to your loved ones staying at the other end of then, it is essential for you to know the USPS Christmas eve hours. This way you can still hand over all the cards and presents to all your friends, family members and loved ones before it gets too late.

Is the USPS open on Christmas Eve?

If you are panicked about your special delivery, then USPC has covered it all. You need to relax and know that the USPC remains open on Christmas eve. While the business hours for USPS stays closed on Christmas Day, you are on better luck today. You can avail the services provided by the postal company.

USPS Christmas Eve hours

There are special Christmas Eve schedules for local post offices and USPS Blue collection Boxes. The Christmas hours will be posted at each Post Office location and you need to check the trimmings near your closest post office location. The post office may close early on Christmas Eve, so if you will make to check with your Bulk Main Entry Unit to know more about the working hours.

Coming to the USPS Blue Collection Boxes, the final collection hours end by 12 pm and that will not be early closing on Christmas Eve. In case, your final collection of the box is scheduled by 12 pm, then there are chances that your mail will be picked even more early. For mail pickup, you will have to transport your mail into the blue collection boxes prior to noon, regardless of the closing hours of the final collection of boxes. In case you need a late pickup, you need to visit your local Post Office. Know that all your mails will be delivered as usual on Christmas Eve.

