Is Starbucks Open On Christmas Eve 2019? Here Are Starbucks Christmas Eve Hours

People around the world eagerly wait for Christmas every year. You decorate your houses, craft the most perfect card and not to mention, your Christmas tree and presents. If your Christmas Eve is likely to be involved spending time with Santa as a helping hand and you still have to go over the mountains to get to your grandparent's house, you are in great luck. It is quite likely that you may be a little tired after completing all those tasks. Getting in the holiday mood can be a little exhausting. But in all of this, you need your daily caffeine fix. You need not worry. Here is everything you need to know about the Starbucks Christmas Eve hours:

Is Starbucks Open on Christmas Eve?

Starbucks is set not to be affected by the festive season. There are usually very few coffee shops facing closures at certain branches only. The opening hours of the Starbucks varies according to the locations. Many Starbucks stores will close at 11 PM, but this can vary, as some close as early as 9 pm while others are set to stay open as late as 1 pm tonight. Some coffee stores might be closed on Christmas Day, but mostly all of them will remain open if you need to get your caffeine fix. Most of the Starbucks will remain open for extended hours today and open on normal opening times for the remainder of the Christmas period.

Starbucks Christmas Eve hours

There are many Starbucks shops that will remain open until 1 am, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Domestic Airport, Bandra West - Link corner, Santacruz West, Juhu, Bandra West - Chapel Road, Andheri West - Infiniti Mall, Lokhandwala - Andheri, Lower Parel - High Street Phoenix, Girgaon Chowpatty and Fort.

Apart from this, there are some which will close around 12-12:30 am, including Powai, Vile Parle West, Andheri West - Four Bunglows, Atria Mall, Kemps Corner, Kandivali West, and Nariman Point.

While these will remain open for longer hours, you may also need to know about the ones that may close early. You definitely don't want to run in a coffee shop just to know it ain't open on the festive season. Starbucks coffee shops, including the ones located at Bandra East - One BKC, Vikhroli East, Elphinstone Road (West), Nesco Complex and Lower Parel - Marathon Futurex will close around 9 pm on the Christmas Eve.

