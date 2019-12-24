Is Target Open On Christmas Eve 2019? Here Are Target Christmas Eve Hours

If you are still thinking of running errands for last-minute Christmas shopping for gifts and buying groceries for your Christmas brunch, don't worry, this is perfectly normal for the festive season. You must be wondering: Is Target open on Christmas Eve? Is it quite likely that you want to shop from your favourite Target store. You may be running short of home decor items or food items, which are definitely important during the festive season. Whether you want to pick up a gift for your Christmas party you're attending or forgot an essential Christmas brunch menu, chances are, this store may have it all. So, if you are a Target fanatic or the last-minute shopper, it becomes important for you to know the Target Christmas Eve hours. Here is all you need to know about the store.

ALSO READ | Best Christmas Parties In Goa To Experience The Glory Of The Festive Season

Is Target open on Christmas Eve?

Target Christmas Eve hours

The departmental store's holiday hours change every year and the holiday hours are not the same as they were in 2018. The Target store will not be open on Christmas Day. Usually, the Target store closes early during normal days but the timings may vary due to the festive season. Usually, the stores remain open until around 10 p.m on Christmas Eve. The timings vary according to the location. You can shop from the morning at 7 a.m until 10 p.m at night and get all the essential things necessary for Christmas Day. So last-minute shoppers can relax and get your shopping cart full. Target is open longer than most of the stores on Christmas Eve.

ALSO READ | 4 Simple DIY Christmas Card Ideas For Kids That You Must Check Out

If you are worried about going to the store and spending hours to get what you want, then you need not worry. Target is offering something special for Christmas Eve. The store is offering free in-store pickup for your online orders on Christmas Eve. You can place the order via their website, or their app. All the stores will reopen after Christmas Day. So, even at the last minute, you can go and shop for all the essentials.

ALSO READ | Christmas Brunch: Easy And Scrumptious Breakfast Ideas For The Holidays

ALSO READ | Delicious Two Ingredient Dessert Recipes That Will Satiate Your Taste Buds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.