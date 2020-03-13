World Sleep Day: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

World Sleep Day is observed on March 13 for the year 2020. Created and organised by the World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of healthy sleep and why sleeping is important for everyone. It is an internationally recognised day that is observed globally. World Sleep Society organises an event where professionals and enthusiasts come together to recognise the effect of sleep and why it is necessary to have a healthy sleep. Here are a few things to know about World Sleep Day 2020.

World Sleep Day 2020: Is today World Sleep Day?

In an interview, a popular lifestyle coach revealed that sleep is everything and that it comes naturally to our cells and life. He added that no amount of caffeine, medicinal drugs or technology can ever replace the natural sleep of a human. He further said that one needs to sleep to heal their mind and body.

ALSO READ | Chart With Sleeping Positions Divide Netizens Over 'best Pose'

Why was World Sleep Day created?

The day was created because time and again professionals and researchers came up against the belief that sleep was not important enough in personal health and well-being to be a priority. As society functions 24/7, it was important that people are aware of the importance of sleep in their life. The goal was to bring together health professionals and researchers to distribute sleep information around the world.

ALSO READ | How To Prevent Sleep Wrinkles By Avoiding These Common Mistakes

Tips to improve your sleep quality

Make sure that your bedroom has a comfortable and sleepy atmosphere. Your space should be sleep-friendly.

Make sure that you only keep your bed for sleeping. Do not carry your work commitments, social media browsing to bed. Do not eat on your bed.

For proper sleep, it is advised that you have no screen time for at least an hour before you sleep. Increased screen timings can affect the quality of your sleep.

It is advised to avoid eating heavy meals before you sleep. There should be a gap of at least two hours between your mealtime and bedtime.

Avoid drinking caffeine late in the day and avoid long daytime naps to be able to sleep well at night.

It is advised to fix a sleeping schedule and follow it on a strict basis. Try to ensure that sleep and wake up at a regular time every day. This will sync up your sleep cycle and will also improve the quality of your sleep.

Regular exercise can also help you sleep well at night. Make sure you don't exercise late at night as it can disrupt your sleep.

DISCLAIMER: All the information provided above has been thoroughly researched and compiled through information from various sources. Keep in mind that the tips provided above are in no way a substitute for a professional medical opinion. Make sure you consult a general physician if you are having trouble sleeping and for more information.

ALSO READ | Sleep Quality Can Be Improved By Consuming These Healthy Foods

ALSO READ | Foods To Avoid During Constipation And Live A Healthy Lifestyle