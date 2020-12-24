Is Tom Thumb Open On Christmas 2020 And What Are The Holiday Timings To Abide By?

Tom Thumb is a renowned supermarket chain which delivers fresh provision items at their customers’ doorstep. These supermarkets are situated in different parts of the United States and hence it is considered convenient and accessible. These stores have lately been encouraging their customers to go digital so that they can keep their COVID-19 protocols in check. On Christmas Eve, the store will remain open but a change in the Tom Thumb holiday hours can be expected.

Is Tom Thumb open on Christmas?

Tom Thumb is a grocery store which has a huge customer base across the United States. On the occasion of Christmas 2020, the stores are expected to remain open to serve their customers even amidst the pandemic. According to the details revealed on the official website of the store, they have mentioned that the delivery facility will be available. The stores are expected to remain open on Christmas Eve 2020 as most shops see a boost during this time period. Tom Thumb holiday hours are generally shorter and hence, the website has asked its users to call up and confirm before making a move towards the store.

Tom Thumb Christmas hours

According to the information issued on TomThumb.com, the stores will remain shut on Christmas but it will be open on Christmas Eve. They have also specified that the stores will remain open on the day after Christmas, ie, 26th December 2020.

In terms of working hours, the Tom Thumb stores are generally open between 6 AM and 7 PM. However, the timings keep changing due to various reasons and hence holiday hours will not be the same for every store. Tom Thumbs also have attractive ‘Merry Christmas 2020’ offers which have been gaining attention from the citizens. They have also been keeping their followers posted through social media, which is another marketing campaign in action.

Tom Thumb stores only remain shut on two days throughout the year. They do not operate on Easter and Christmas as these hold a lot of significance on the religious calendar. Celebrations start on an early note with various offers. You can find out more about these Christmas specials on their official website.

Image Courtesy: Canva