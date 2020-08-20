Islamic New Year 2020 quotes, Wishes, Messages And Status To Share

Islamic New Year is also known as the Arabic New Year. This day marks the beginning of the new Hijiri year. It is also the first month of Muharram according to the Islamic calendar. On this day, people meet each other and exchange wishes and greetings. It is said that this day marks Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina.

Islamic New Year 2020 will begin in the evening of Wednesday, August 19 and will end on August 20. Here are a few Islamic New Year 2020 quotes, wishes, messages, status that you can share with your friends and family.

Islamic New Year 2020 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Status

"On the auspicious day of Muharram, may Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace and happiness!" “As the Hijri New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace,

happiness and abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you throughout the new year.” "Wishing you and your family a New Year full of peace, happiness, and abundance of all. May Allah bless you throughout the new year. Muharram Mubarak!" “I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy New Hijri Year!” "Let us also remember the month of Muharram. Let us remember Muharram ul Haram, the month worthy of reverence, and Ashura, and also remember Karbala with sorrow. Let us remember Hussain, the highest of martyrs, the lord of paradise youth. Let us send our greetings and regards to Allah’s Messenger and his family." “May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness. Happy New Year!”

"Today is the beginning of the Arabic year Muharram. Pray to God, O God. Give us all happiness and peace in the new year." “Happy Islamic New Year to all. May this new year bring a lot of peace, prosperity & happiness to the world. May Allah protect us. ” "May Allah Almighty shower his blessing on the Muslim Ummah and all Islamic countries. Happy new Hijri year. 1440 Mubarak." "O Allah, make us enter the Islamic New Year with happiness, peace, security and contentment of Rahman with Islam and protection from Satan." "May Allah Ta’ala bless your life with happiness in the Islamic New Year."

"Happy Islamic New Year to all. May everyone’s life be filled with the light of Islam in the Islamic New Year." "In this new year, Islamic knowledge will increase in the hearts of all believing brothers and sisters. Happy New Year". "Come on New Year’s Eve I learn to call the poor brother. We eliminate all differences through zakat, In Jainamaz, I present all the frustrations and emotions in the court of Allah. Build a healthy and strong life, Happy Hijri New Year." "Let the innocent smile of the child come down on everyone’s lips. May peace prevail in the prayers. I, you, everyone, abstain from fasting.Happy Hijri New Year." "May Allah grant you the grace to live in a lawful way. Keeps you safe from all evil forces. Happy Arabic New Year." "May Allah grant you the gift of understanding good and evil in the new year. May Allah protect us from all dangers. Happy Arabic New Year."

