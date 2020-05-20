Jamat Ul Vida: Meaning, Significance During Ramadan & How It Is Celebrated

Think week will have the last Friday of the Ramadan month. This last Friday is known as Jamat ul Vida. Jamat ul Vida is a highly auspicious day for Muslims and is usually one of the most active days of the Ramadan month. Every Friday of the Ramadan month is considered to be a special day, full of blessing and salvation. As Jamat ul Vida is the last day of the Ramadan month, it is considered as one of the holiest days of the year.

Jamat ul Vida's meaning, significance and celebrations

Also Read | Jamat ul vida quotes in Hindi to send to your loved ones on this holy day

This year, Jamat ul Vida will be celebrated on May 22, 2020. Jamat ul Vida, also known as Jummat-al-vida, literally means the Friday of farewell. It also means Good Wishes of the Holy Quran. As it is the last Friday of the Ramadan month, it is considered a highly auspicious moment and Muslims all over the globe dedicate themselves to the study of scriptures and the worship of Allah.

Also Read | Jamat ul Vida wishes in Hindi to share with your friends and family

Men have to go to mosques on this day. After spending time at the mosques, Muslims have to give back to the community by feeding the poor, conducting charity works, and helping the needy and those who cannot help themselves. On this day, most mosques across the globe conduct special prayers for the welfare of the whole world.

All Fridays are auspicious for Muslims, as, on this day, those who read from the Quran can expect prosperity and safety; which is why the Fridays during Ramadan are considered especially special. Due to these reasons, Jamat ul Vida is one of the most important Holy days for all Muslims. It is believed that on this day, prayers never go unnoticed and that charity work assures goodwill among the community.

Also Read | Jamat ul Vida status 2020 that you can upload on your social media handles

People read the Quran multiple times on this day. All Muslims must start their Jamat ul Vida with a morning prayer, after which they must partake in charity and give food to the poor and needy. After all the prayer and charity, Muslims also hold massive feasts in their homes and celebrate with all their friends and family. Moreover, Muslims also believe that all past grievances and arguments must be forgotten on this day.

Also Read | Jamat ul Vida wishes that you can send to your family and friends on this occasion