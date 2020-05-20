Jamat Ul Vida Wishes In Hindi To Share With Your Friends And Family

Muslims all over the world who were practicing fasting during the holy month of Ramadan will soon start the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. However, the last Friday of the Ramadan month is considered to be of great significance. In general, Friday is the most important of the seven days of the week, but in the holy month of Ramadan, the day holds much greater importance.

The Jamat ul Vida is expected to start from May 21 evening to May 22. On this day, families offer prayers to the almighty and it is also considered auspicious to recite the holy Quran on this day. Take a look at a few Jamat ul Vida wishes in Hindi that you can send on this day to your friends and family.

Jamat ul Vida wishes in Hindi

Waqt Hai Dua Ka Khuda Se Main Dua Karu

Maangu Kya Khuda Se Aur Main

Diya Jo Khuda Ne Shukrana Uska Ada Karu

Happy Jamat Ul Vida!

Ghairon Mein Hain Jo Shad Unhe Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.... Jinko Nhi Ham Yaad Unhein Jamat Ul-Vida....Mubarak Masoom Sy Armano Ki Masoom Si Duniya...... Jo Kr Gaye Barbaad Unhein Jamat Ul-Vida ....Mubarak..!!!

MAGTA HUN DUA IS JAMAT UL- VIDA PAR ….TU JAHAN B RAHE …..HAMESHA KHUSH RAHE

Is Eid Par Woh Mere Saath Nahi Magar Wo Uski Yadain Us Ki Batain Sab Mujhe Yaad Hai Us Ne Mujhe Yaad Kiya Hoga Phir Mere Khialon Mein Khooye Huey Tasawur Ke Kisi Lamhe Mein Dheeray Se Kaha Hoga Eid Mubarak!!

Image courtesy: Oyeshayari website

Sada haste raho jaise haste hai phul,,,,,,Duniya ki sare gam tumeh jaye bhul,Charo taraf failao khushiyo ka geet,,,,,,Eisi umid ka sath Yaar tumhe…MUBARAK ho Jamat Ul-Vida…

Mile tujha na dukh zindagi main,,,,,Pholon ki tarah mehke khuda kare,

Zinda rahe naam abad tak tera,,,, Jamat Ul-Vida ki khusion tujha mubarak khuda kare..

"Jamat Ul-Vida" ka din hai, har tarf hai gehma gehmi,

Aana chahoon jo tere pass to aaon kese,,, Meri har saans amanat hai teri yaadon ki,

Toot ke is se zeyada tujhe chahoon kese.........

Tofe me ye deye ja raha hai eid sab ko

al vida mah e ramazan

Alwida Alwida Mah-e-Ramzan Ya Allah Hum Ne Jo Rozay Rakhay, Jo Ebadatain Ki Aur Jo Namazain Parhin, Ya Allah Qabool Karna. Aur Jo Hum Se Galatiyan Huen, Ya Allah Unhe Darguzar Kar Dena, Aur Hum Sab Ko Mauf Kar Dena, Hum Sab Ki Qayamat Ke Din Maghfirat Farmana!!Ameen.

Mah e Ramzan ka juma tul wida..

ascii juma tum wida sms picture juma tul wida ascii .

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock