Jamat Ul Vida Images To Send Your Loved Ones And Family On The Holy Day

According to Islamic culture and tradition, every Friday of the week is special. It is the source of blessings and salvation. Jamat Ul Vida is also called as Jumu'atul-Widaa'. If it is translated to English, it means that Friday of Farewell. The Jamat Ul Vida is observed on the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan before Eid-ul-Fitr. The day also indicates good wishes of the Holy Quran. Jamat Ul Vida 2020 will begin on Thursday, May 21, 2020, till Friday, May 22, 2020.

It is considered as if people spend their Friday by worshipping to the almighty by reciting the Holy Quran, Allah will protect them throughout the week. Muslim people also believe that an angel of God enters the mosque and listens to the Friday prayers. Prophet Muhammad had also stated that if someone performs the Friday Namaaz regularly, his sins would be forgiven.

Jamat Ul Vida 2020

Jamat Ul Vida will be observed from the evening of May 21, 2020, till the evening of May 22, 2020. The coming Friday on May 22 is the last Friday before the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid-ul-Fitr will be likely celebrated on May 23 and May 24, 2020. The Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on the evening of Saturday, 23 May 2020 till the evening of Sunday, 24 May 2020. The Muslim community observes the festival of Jamat Ul Vida with great enthusiasm and devotion.

People celebrate the festival of Jamat Ul Vida by reciting their holy book Quran, special prayers. A lot of people do charity and social work on the day of Jamat Ul Vida like feeding to poor and needy. A lot of people do this to get a reward from God.

People of Muslim community pray on the day of Jamat Ul Vida for a better and peaceful world. They perform their prayers in clean clothes and skull caps after having a bath in the morning. Special prayers are offered on the day of Jamat Ul Vida. The devotees pray for the forgiveness of their sins which they have committed till now and pray for future guidance in life. Here are some of the best Jamat Ul Vida Images to send to your friends and loved ones.

