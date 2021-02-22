Jaya Ekadashi 2021: All About History And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Ekadashi fasting is observed on every 11th Tithi in the Hindu calendar. There are two Ekadashi fasting in a month, one during Shukla Paksha and another during Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi after a full moon is called Krishna Paksha while Ekadashi after Amavasya is called Shukla Paksha. The importance of this fast is also mentioned in the Puranas. The Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha of Magh month according to the Hindu calendar is known as Jaya Ekadashi. According to Hindi Panchang, the Jaya Ekadashi falls on February 23, 2021. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings salvation to the devotees. Read on to know more about Jaya Ekadashi history and the significance of the day.

ALSO READ| Mira Kapoor Shares 15-minute DIY Face Pack Ingredients, Calls It 'Quick Fix Glow'

Jaya Ekadashi history

As reported on Jagran, the story was itself reiterated by Lord Krishna to Yudhistir. The story starts in Nandan Van during some festival when all the saints, sages and respected devas were present. In the festival, Gandharv men and ladies were performing a dance with Malyavan singing and Pushyavati doing the dance performance. However, in the middle of their performance, Pushyavati got distracted looking at Malyavan, which in turn distracted Malyavan, who then lost track of the song himself and caused a disbalance to the sur and tal in the song. Seeing this, God Indra felt raged and cursed them. Indra sent them both to Earth and banned them from heaven. They, therefore, started living like a vampire in the Himalaya mountains, on a big tree. But on one fine day, they were so sad that they didn't eat anything apart from fruits, and also stayed awake the whole night. Unintentionally, the duo completed the Jaya Ekadashi vrat on the day, as it was the Shukla Paksha of the Magh month on that day. This causes them to break away from the bonds of the curse and they again started living in heaven.

ALSO READ| Where To Watch Fear Of Rain? Check Out List Of Streaming Platforms To Watch This Thriller

Jaya Ekadashi significance

The followers of the Ekadashi vrat eat fruits on this day and avoid participating in any kind of sinful acts. The devotees who observe fast on this day are said to achieve salvation and forgiveness for their sins. Every month people observe 7-8 Ekadashi occasions, the Jaya Ekadashi however falls on February 23.

ALSO READ| Where Is American Idol Being Filmed? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Show

ALSO READ| Video: Woman Rotates 30 Hoops Simultaneously For 35 Seconds, Creates World Record