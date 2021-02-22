Where To Watch Fear Of Rain? Check Out List Of Streaming Platforms To Watch This Thriller

The American film "Fear of Rain" is a psychological thriller that is both written and directed by Castille Landon. The film released in the United States on February 12, 2021, by Lionsgate, in selected theatres as well as multiple streaming platforms, followed by a DVD version on February 16. However, if you're wondering "Where to watch Fear of Rain" then read on to find out all the details about the Castille Landon directorial and various platforms where you can watch this psychological thriller.

Also Read | Where To Watch Men In Kilts? Here Are More Details About The New Show

Find out on which OTT platforms is Fear of Rain streaming

Along with hitting selective theatres, Lionsgate also released their film Fear of Rain on several OTT streaming platforms on February 12, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play Movies & TV to name a few. However, the film is only available to stream in the United States and Canada. According to the official website of Lionsgate, the psychological thriller is also available to stream on Fandango Now, Microsoft, Redbox, Vudu and Xfinity. Furthermore, Fear of Rain full movie's DVD is available to buy on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

Also Read | Singer Ipsitaa's 'Solo Laila' Is All About 'women Who Dare To Fly High'; Watch

About Fear of Rain

Fear of Rain stars Katherine Heigl, Madison Iseman, Israel Broussard, Harry Connick Jr and Eugenie Bondurant in lead roles. As per a report by Den of Geek, the film's shooting had gone on floors in April 2018 in Florida's Tampa city and St. Petersburg city and it was shot under the title "I Saw a Man with Yellow Eyes". The physiological mystery thriller is 1 hour and 32 minutes long and it has a rating of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, Fear of Rain has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb and it has been reviewed by 974 people to date on IMDb. As of yet, the film is only available for the American and Candian audience.

The description of the newly-released film on the official website of Amazon Prime Video reads: "FEAR OF RAIN dives into the terrifying inner workings of a young woman (Madison Iseman) who desperately wants to believe the world that she sees and feels is real…but instead, she is forced to question everything, and everyone, around her."

Also Read | 'Behind Her Eyes' And Other Recent Netflix Releases To Binge On This Weekend

Watch the trailer of Fear of Rain on YouTube below:

Also Read | Beyonce And Blue Ivy Carter Model Together For Singer's New Clothing Line | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.