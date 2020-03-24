Jhulelal Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, And Messages That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Jhulelal is the name of the Ishta Dev of Sindhi Hindus. The Sindhi Hindus believe him to be an incarnation of the Hindu deity Varuna. The chanting of Jhule Lal's name is considered to be the clarion call of the Sindhi Hindus. The Jhulelal Jayanti is an important festival of the Sindhi Hindus. This festival is celebrated with great joy as the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal. The festival is also known as Cheti Chand. According to the Hindu calendar, Jhulelal Jayanti is celebrated every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

Also Read: Gudi Padwa Messages In English To Wish Your Loves Ones On The Auspicious Day

Also Read: Gudi Padwa Rangoli Images That You Can Draw Inspiration From

Here is a look at some of the Jhulelal Jayanti wishes, quotes and messages

May this Cheti Chand bring you a new spirit,

new beginning, and new prosperity

Wishing you Happy Cheti Chand.

Aap ko Sindhi Naye Saal

CHETI – CHAND

ki hardik Subhkamnaye

Naya Saal khushiyon bara ho

aap ki har manokamna puri ho

Memories of moments celebrated together…….

Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever…….

Make me Miss You even more this Cheti Chand.

Hope this Cheti Chand brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you!

HAPPY Cheti Chand

Tawah khe bhi Cheti Chand jyon Lakh Lakh Wadayun Athav”

Kuch is terha guzarti ab, humaari har shaam hai, Ek haath tasveer unki to, aik haath jaam hai!

Khilo sada khush raho

Khilo sada khush raho nandhan khe pyar karo vadan khan pyar payolal jo din aaye acho khushyun manayoaayo lal sabhai chavo zulelal

May the divine power of Jhulelal be helpful to your family and

to your dear ones in this new start of this new

Happy Cheti Chand.

Koyal Ki Madhur Pukar

Pedo par Lage hai Aam

har Ghar may saji hai gudi

nava varsha ki aayee hai suhani gadi

The occasion of Cheti Chand reminds us to forget the bad things in the past and embrace the goodness of another new year for a bright and happy year

You have a wonderful life today and forever

May the divine power of Jhulelal be helpful to your family and

to your dear ones in this new start of this new.

From this Cheti Chand, let us go forward with great hope that all things will be possible and we will attain our dreams.

May God Julelal Fulfill all your

Dreams and wishes this year

Wishing you Cheti Chand

Wishing you a very warm and Happy Cheti Chand full of celebrations and happiness and some lovely memories with your dear ones.

I wish there are more opportunities than a threat, more smiles than sadness as we step into a new year…. Best wishes on Cheti Chand.

From the eve of Cheti Chand..

May you shine like a star always,

May you be bright as the sun

May you spread light soothing as moonlight

May with the glory of Jhulelal,

You have a wonderful life today and forever.

Happy Cheti Chand.

Stars of new Sindhi year With the start of new Sindhi year

May you smile always,

May you get success in all your endeavours

May you receive respect by all

May you be blessed with blessings of Almighty.

Happy Cheti Chand

Wish you a Happy Cheti Chand with love, peace, hope and joy for the year ahead.

Happy Cheti Chand!

Let this be a delightful year, filled with delightful things in each of its days

Is Desh Ko Desh Hum Banayenge

Milkar Hum Sab Julm Ko Mitaayenge

Hai Ye Waada Agar Saath De Sab Log

Chaand Par Bhi jhulelal Ka jhanda Lehraayenge

Sari chinta bhool jao

Sab galtiya bhool jao

Aur is naye saal mai

Ek nayi shurwat karo

Cheti Chand ki badhai

Jo karm k siddhant ko samazkar uchit karm karta hai

Vah karm k bandhan se mukta ho jata hai.

SABHI KO CHETI CHAND KI BADHAI HO

Bato gud Dhani bolo subh vani

Vani Cheti Chand ki subh kamnayeh,

Cheti Chand jyon lak lak wadayun athav,

Twah khi b Cheti Chand jyon lak lak wadayun athav

~Khilo sada khush thiyo,

Nandhan khe pyar kayo,

Vadhan kha pyar payo,

Lalan jo dihun ayo,

Khushiyun saan Cheti Chand manayo

Sindhi aahiyu, Sindhi galhayu, sindhiyat ji jyot jagayu, tabha sabhin khe CHETRI CHANDRA ji lakh lakh wadhayuAayo lal Sabai Chao Julelal Dhiraj.

Cheti Chand Ki Hardhik Subhechcha

Bato Gud Dhani Bolo Subh Vani

Vani Cheti Chand ki Subh Kamnayeh

With the start of new Sindhi year

May you smile always,

May you get success in all your endeavors

May you receive respect by all

May you be blessed with blessings of Almighty.

Happy Cheti Chand.

Keep moving is an important lesson that Lord Varuna (God of water) teaches. Water flows unceasingly. If it stops, it becomes stagnant. Let us aim to be the free-flowing pure water. Forget the past and start flowing with positive thoughts from this Cheti Chand.

Happy Cheti Chand.

Happy Cheti Chand!

Let this be a delightful year, filled with delightful things in each of its days.

Wish you a Happy Cheti Chand with love,

peace, hope and joy for the year ahead

Cheti Chand Wishes to you and Your Family

Cheti Chand Ki Hardik Subhechcha

Bato Gud Dhani Bolo Subh Vani

Vani Cheti Chand ki Subh Kamnayeh

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Love For Sindhi Food Is Now A Sunday Ritual; Details Inside

Also Read: Dal Pakwan: 3 Best Places In Mumbai That Serve This Amazing Sindhi Delicacy