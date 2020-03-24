The Debate
Jhulelal Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, And Messages That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Festivals

Here are some of the Jhulelal Jayanti wishes, quotes and messages to send your family and friends to wish them on the occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
jhulelal jayanti wishes

Jhulelal is the name of the Ishta Dev of Sindhi Hindus. The Sindhi Hindus believe him to be an incarnation of the Hindu deity Varuna. The chanting of Jhule Lal's name is considered to be the clarion call of the Sindhi Hindus. The Jhulelal Jayanti is an important festival of the Sindhi Hindus. This festival is celebrated with great joy as the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal. The festival is also known as Cheti Chand. According to the Hindu calendar, Jhulelal Jayanti is celebrated every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. 

Here is a look at some of the Jhulelal Jayanti wishes, quotes and messages 

  • May this Cheti Chand bring you a new spirit,
    new beginning, and new prosperity
    Wishing you Happy Cheti Chand.

  • Aap ko Sindhi Naye Saal
    CHETI – CHAND
    ki hardik Subhkamnaye
    Naya Saal khushiyon bara ho
    aap ki har manokamna puri ho

  • Memories of moments celebrated together…….
    Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever…….
    Make me Miss You even more this Cheti Chand.
    Hope this Cheti Chand brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you!
    HAPPY Cheti Chand

  • Tawah khe bhi Cheti Chand jyon Lakh Lakh Wadayun Athav”
    Kuch is terha guzarti ab, humaari har shaam hai, Ek haath tasveer unki to, aik haath jaam hai!

  • Khilo sada khush raho
    Khilo sada khush raho nandhan khe pyar karo vadan khan pyar payolal jo din aaye acho khushyun manayoaayo lal sabhai chavo zulelal

  • May the divine power of Jhulelal be helpful to your family and
    to your dear ones in this new start of this new
    Happy Cheti Chand.

  • Koyal Ki Madhur Pukar
    Pedo par Lage hai Aam
    har Ghar may saji hai gudi
    nava varsha ki aayee hai suhani gadi

  • The occasion of Cheti Chand reminds us to forget the bad things in the past and embrace the goodness of another new year for a bright and happy year

  • You have a wonderful life today and forever
    May the divine power of Jhulelal be helpful to your family and
    to your dear ones in this new start of this new.

  • From this Cheti Chand, let us go forward with great hope that all things will be possible and we will attain our dreams.

  • May God Julelal Fulfill all your
    Dreams and wishes this year
    Wishing you Cheti Chand

  • Wishing you a very warm and Happy Cheti Chand full of celebrations and happiness and some lovely memories with your dear ones.

  • I wish there are more opportunities than a threat, more smiles than sadness as we step into a new year…. Best wishes on Cheti Chand.

  • From the eve of Cheti Chand..
    May you shine like a star always,
    May you be bright as the sun
    May you spread light soothing as moonlight
    May with the glory of Jhulelal,
    You have a wonderful life today and forever.
    Happy Cheti Chand.

  • Stars of new Sindhi year

    With the start of new Sindhi year
    May you smile always,
    May you get success in all your endeavours
    May you receive respect by all
    May you be blessed with blessings of Almighty.
    Happy Cheti Chand

  • Wish you a Happy Cheti Chand with love, peace, hope and joy for the year ahead.

  • Happy Cheti Chand!
    Let this be a delightful year, filled with delightful things in each of its days

  • Is Desh Ko Desh Hum Banayenge
    Milkar Hum Sab Julm Ko Mitaayenge
    Hai Ye Waada Agar Saath De Sab Log
    Chaand Par Bhi jhulelal Ka jhanda Lehraayenge

  • Sari chinta bhool jao
    Sab galtiya bhool jao
    Aur is naye saal mai
    Ek nayi shurwat karo
    Cheti Chand ki badhai

  • Jo karm k siddhant ko samazkar uchit karm karta hai
    Vah karm k bandhan se mukta ho jata hai.
    SABHI KO CHETI CHAND KI BADHAI HO

  • Bato gud Dhani bolo subh vani
    Vani Cheti Chand ki subh kamnayeh,
    Cheti Chand jyon lak lak wadayun athav,
    Twah khi b Cheti Chand jyon lak lak wadayun athav

  • ~Khilo sada khush thiyo,
    Nandhan khe pyar kayo,
    Vadhan kha pyar payo,
    Lalan jo dihun ayo,
    Khushiyun saan Cheti Chand manayo

  • Sindhi aahiyu, Sindhi galhayu, sindhiyat ji jyot jagayu, tabha sabhin khe CHETRI CHANDRA ji lakh lakh wadhayuAayo lal Sabai Chao Julelal Dhiraj.

  • Cheti Chand Ki Hardhik Subhechcha
    Bato Gud Dhani Bolo Subh Vani
    Vani Cheti Chand ki Subh Kamnayeh

  • With the start of new Sindhi year
    May you smile always,
    May you get success in all your endeavors
    May you receive respect by all
    May you be blessed with blessings of Almighty.
    Happy Cheti Chand.

  • Keep moving is an important lesson that Lord Varuna (God of water) teaches. Water flows unceasingly. If it stops, it becomes stagnant. Let us aim to be the free-flowing pure water. Forget the past and start flowing with positive thoughts from this Cheti Chand.
    Happy Cheti Chand.

  • Happy Cheti Chand!
    Let this be a delightful year, filled with delightful things in each of its days.

  • Wish you a Happy Cheti Chand with love,
    peace, hope and joy for the year ahead
    Cheti Chand Wishes to you and Your Family

  • Cheti Chand Ki Hardik Subhechcha
    Bato Gud Dhani Bolo Subh Vani
    Vani Cheti Chand ki Subh Kamnayeh

