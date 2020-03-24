Jhulelal Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, And Messages That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Jhulelal is the name of the Ishta Dev of Sindhi Hindus. The Sindhi Hindus believe him to be an incarnation of the Hindu deity Varuna. The chanting of Jhule Lal's name is considered to be the clarion call of the Sindhi Hindus. The Jhulelal Jayanti is an important festival of the Sindhi Hindus. This festival is celebrated with great joy as the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal. The festival is also known as Cheti Chand. According to the Hindu calendar, Jhulelal Jayanti is celebrated every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.
May this Cheti Chand bring you a new spirit,
new beginning, and new prosperity
Wishing you Happy Cheti Chand.
Aap ko Sindhi Naye Saal
CHETI – CHAND
ki hardik Subhkamnaye
Naya Saal khushiyon bara ho
aap ki har manokamna puri ho
Memories of moments celebrated together…….
Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever…….
Make me Miss You even more this Cheti Chand.
Hope this Cheti Chand brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you!
HAPPY Cheti Chand
Tawah khe bhi Cheti Chand jyon Lakh Lakh Wadayun Athav”
Kuch is terha guzarti ab, humaari har shaam hai, Ek haath tasveer unki to, aik haath jaam hai!
Khilo sada khush raho
Khilo sada khush raho nandhan khe pyar karo vadan khan pyar payolal jo din aaye acho khushyun manayoaayo lal sabhai chavo zulelal
May the divine power of Jhulelal be helpful to your family and
to your dear ones in this new start of this new
Happy Cheti Chand.
Koyal Ki Madhur Pukar
Pedo par Lage hai Aam
har Ghar may saji hai gudi
nava varsha ki aayee hai suhani gadi
The occasion of Cheti Chand reminds us to forget the bad things in the past and embrace the goodness of another new year for a bright and happy year
You have a wonderful life today and forever
From this Cheti Chand, let us go forward with great hope that all things will be possible and we will attain our dreams.
May God Julelal Fulfill all your
Dreams and wishes this year
Wishing you Cheti Chand
Wishing you a very warm and Happy Cheti Chand full of celebrations and happiness and some lovely memories with your dear ones.
I wish there are more opportunities than a threat, more smiles than sadness as we step into a new year…. Best wishes on Cheti Chand.
From the eve of Cheti Chand..
May you shine like a star always,
May you be bright as the sun
May you spread light soothing as moonlight
May with the glory of Jhulelal,
Happy Cheti Chand.
Stars of new Sindhi year
With the start of new Sindhi year
May you smile always,
May you get success in all your endeavours
May you receive respect by all
May you be blessed with blessings of Almighty.
Happy Cheti Chand
Wish you a Happy Cheti Chand with love, peace, hope and joy for the year ahead.
Is Desh Ko Desh Hum Banayenge
Milkar Hum Sab Julm Ko Mitaayenge
Hai Ye Waada Agar Saath De Sab Log
Chaand Par Bhi jhulelal Ka jhanda Lehraayenge
Sari chinta bhool jao
Sab galtiya bhool jao
Aur is naye saal mai
Ek nayi shurwat karo
Cheti Chand ki badhai
Jo karm k siddhant ko samazkar uchit karm karta hai
Vah karm k bandhan se mukta ho jata hai.
SABHI KO CHETI CHAND KI BADHAI HO
Bato gud Dhani bolo subh vani
Vani Cheti Chand ki subh kamnayeh,
Cheti Chand jyon lak lak wadayun athav,
Twah khi b Cheti Chand jyon lak lak wadayun athav
~Khilo sada khush thiyo,
Nandhan khe pyar kayo,
Vadhan kha pyar payo,
Lalan jo dihun ayo,
Khushiyun saan Cheti Chand manayo
Sindhi aahiyu, Sindhi galhayu, sindhiyat ji jyot jagayu, tabha sabhin khe CHETRI CHANDRA ji lakh lakh wadhayuAayo lal Sabai Chao Julelal Dhiraj.
Keep moving is an important lesson that Lord Varuna (God of water) teaches. Water flows unceasingly. If it stops, it becomes stagnant. Let us aim to be the free-flowing pure water. Forget the past and start flowing with positive thoughts from this Cheti Chand.
Happy Cheti Chand.
