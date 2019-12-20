Dal Pakwan: 3 Best Places In Mumbai That Serve This Amazing Sindhi Delicacy

Dal Pakwan is a special dish made and served in many restaurants and households across the country. This Sindhi dish is full of delicious flavours and is to be eaten with a crispy Pakwan i.e like papad. The dal split pulses are first soaked for a while. Later they are mixed with various masalas to create the flavour and aroma and are then garnished well with coriander and lemon. The dal, once ready, can then be enjoyed with the crispy Pakwan. This dish is also available in many restaurants in Mumbai. Listed below are the best Dal Pakwan places in Mumbai where one can try this authentic dish.

Mumbai Food: Best Dal Pakwan in Mumbai

1) Swati Snacks

This is one of the best fine-dine places in Mumbai to try some amazing Gujarati and Street Food dishes. This chic place with simple decor serves some authentic dishes. The Dal Pakwan here is amazing and is served well. Some of the best dishes to try here are the Chaat, Sugarcane Juice, Khichda, Gujarati Food, Satpadi Roti, Pav Bhaji, Paneer Lifafa, etc.

2) The Bombay Canteen

This is another outlet that serves some amazing fusion food. They make it a point to add something edgy to their dishes. The decor is chic and has a modern touch to it. The Dal Pakwan here is a signature dish and a must-try. Some of the other dishes to try are among Cocktails, Egg Kejriwal, Arbi Tuk, Gulab Jamun, Salad, Paratha, etc.

3) Guru Kripa Sion

This is another famous eatery in Sion. It is known for their chaat dishes. The place is simple and very local but serves some lip-smacking dishes. It is highly crowded and one needs to wait for a while but the dishes are worth the wait. The Dal Pakwan here is a signature dish available in the morning. Among other dishes, one must try the Chole Samosa, Lassi, Chaat, Panipuri, Gulab Jamun, Chole Bhature, Pav Bhaji, etc.

