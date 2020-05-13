Kalashtami 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of This Festival

Kalashtami is one of the most important festivals amongst the Hindu Devotees. The festival Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairav. It is celebrated on the eighth day during the waning phase of the moon. On the 8th day after the Astani Tithi, it is considered as the most favourable day to seek the blessings of Lord Bhairav. Read the history and significance of this auspicious day which will be celebrated on May 14, 2020.

History and Significance of Kalashtami

Source: Vedicfolks/Instagram

It was believed that once during the discussion between Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, Lord Shiva got angry due to the comments passed by Lord Brahma. Some say Kaal Bhairav is the fierce avatar of Lord Shiva.

It is said that Lord Shiva took the avatar of Mahakaleshwar and cut the 5th head of Lord Brahma. Since then, devotees also worship the Kaal Bhairav avatar of Lord Shiva. People thus worship the Lord to refrain him from getting angry and stay safe from the Lord’s anger.

The significance of Kalashtami is mentioned in one of the Puranas. Aditya Purana is said to be the main deity who worships Lord Kaal Bhairav. According to Hindi mythology, Kaal means time and Bhairav means the manifestation of Lord Shiva.

Thus, Kaal Bhairav is known as the God of Time. This day is considered very auspicious for the devotees of Lord Siva and they celebrate and worship Lord Bhairav with devotion.

How to celebrate Kalashtami?

Kalashtami is an important day for devotees of Lord Shiva and here are a few rituals to follow to celebrate this day:

Wake up before sunrise and take an early bath.

Perform a special pooja for Kaal Bhairav and seek blessings and forgiveness for all your sins.

You can also observe fast on this day to be blessed with prosperity, happiness and success in life.

Donate food, clothes and money to the brahmins.

Some even believe in feeding the black dog who is considered the vehicle of Lord Bhairav. You can feed them milk, curd and sweets.

