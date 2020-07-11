Kalashtami 2020: All About The History, Date, Timings, And Significance Of This Asthami

Kalashtami, also known as Bhairava Jayanti is a holy day for Hindus which commemorates the birth of Bhairava. Bhairava is the wrathful and fearsome manifestation of Lord Shiva. As per Hindu calendar, Kalashtami falls on the eighth lunar day i.e. in the fortnight of the waning moon in the month of Kartik or Margashirsha. According to an urban legend, Bhairava was asked to behead Brahma by Lord Shiva, after he felt slighted by Brahma’s remarks. Here is everything that you need to know more Kalashtami 2020

Kalashtami History

According to religious mythology, when Brahma Dev insulted Lord Shiva, Bhairava, also known as Kala Bhairava, appeared from the angry Shiva’s forehead. He severed Brahma’s head, thus leaving him with only four heads. It is also said that, after attempting the sin of beheading Brahma, Bhairava had to perform Kapali as compensation.

ALSO READ| PM Modi Wishes Kashmiri Pandits On Jyeshtha Ashtami

Kalashtami date and Tithi timings

Kalashtami will be observed on June 12, this month

The Kalashtami tithi will begin at 3.37 pm on July 12. It will end at 6.09 pm on July 13.

ALSO READ| Kalashtami 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of This Festival

Kalashtami Significance

Kalashtami marks the elimination of negative feelings like dishonesty, pride, arrogance, hate, and more. An all-night prayer is held by devotees on Kalashtami who sing prayers and worship the angry avatar of Shiva. Midnight aarti is performed with bells, drums and conches. After taking a bath in the morning, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped, along with Bhairava’s vahana, which is a dog.

ALSO READ| Masik Durgashtami 2020: Read About The Significance Of This Auspicious Day

On this day, devotees offer milk, sweets, curd, and other offerings to dogs. The day is considered more holy if it falls on Sunday or a Tuesday. As according to spiritual beliefs, these two days are the sacred days of Bhairava. Devotees worship on this day for success, wealth, health, and removal of every obstacle in their path. It is also said that one will be freed from their sin if they observe Kalashtami. On this day, sculptures made of Kala-Bhairava are immersed in milk and water along with scriptural prayers. Priests at the temples are offered food. Many devotees also feed the poor and needy to celebrate this auspicious day.

ALSO READ| What Not To Eat During Shravan Month? Food Items That Should Be Avoided While Fasting

(Disclaimer: The contents of the article is not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organisation, company, or individual. Republic does not support or promote any superstitious practice.)