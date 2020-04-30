Masik Durgashtami 2020: Read About The Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Masik Durgashtami is an auspicious day according to the Hindu mythology. The festival is celebrated each month of the year, dedicated to the praise and worship of Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga was created by Lord Bramha, Vishnu and Shiva on Shukla Paksha, Ashtami Tithi of every month. Hence, Masik Durgashtami is celebrated each month by devotees of Goddess Durga for the same reason. Read on to know about Masik Durgashtami significance:

The religious significance of Masik Durgashtami 2020

Goddess Durga is considered to be an important and powerful goddess in Hinduism and the purpose of her was to wipe off all evil from Earth. Masik Durgashtami is celebrated by keeping a fast for the entire day on the eight-day of Shukla Paksha every month. The day is further celebrated with special pooja and prayers offered to Goddess Durga by her devotees.

It is believed among the Hindus that celebrating Masik Durgashtami will help to get rid of their bad deeds in the past life. They also believe that the day-long fast will help them to protect themselves from any diseases. Thus, maintaining their health and prosperity throughout.

Masik Durgashtami is observed by the believers to wipe out any problems they have in their life by asking the blessings of Goddess Durga. Devotees of Goddess Durga bring in the day with fasting to get the protection of the divine. They also celebrate Masik Durgashtami to bring in prosperity, success, and peace into their lives.

Rituals of Masik Durgashtami 2020

Devotees of Goddess Durga bring in Masik Durgashtami after fasting the whole day from morning till evening. Various offerings are also given to Goddess Durga during the pooja including kheer, halwa, etc. According to several customary practices, a young girl is asked to offer the prasad to Goddess Durga.

