National Sandwich Day 2020 History, Meaning And Significance

National Sandwich Day 2020 will be celebrated in the US on November 3, 2020. For all the hardcore foodies, National Sandwich Day is one of the favourite holidays as they get to hog on one of the most popular delicacies in the world. A sandwich is considered as one of the most popular lunch items in the United States. The day gives all the people a great reason to celebrate the dish. As National Sandwich Day 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about National Sandwich Day meaning, its history and significance. For all the people who are wondering about National Sandwich Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

National Sandwich Day meaning

The meaning of this day is just to pay homage to the most commonly enjoyed dish all over the world. National Sandwich Day is celebrated to highlight the hassle-free preparation. One just needs to put their favourite fillings in two slices of bread to create a simple delicious sandwich.

National Sandwich Day history

The delicious combination of bread filled with various fillings like cheese and meat have been enjoyed by people for several years. However, the name sandwich and its creation have been attributed to the 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu. It is said that he created the now popular dish at a gambling table. Sandwich is a city in the shire of Kent in England. John Montagu was the 4th Earl of this town. John Montagu was a well-known lover of card games. It is said that he originally ordered his cook to have his meat delivered to him without using any cutlery and in between two slices of bread.

This was done so that he could have his one hand free while eating and still continue his game without getting his grease-laden fingers on cards. Later, people started ordering their food in a similar manner, which eventually became the current sandwich. The National Sandwich Day 2020 is an ode to Earl and the delicacy too.

National Sandwich Day significance

National Sandwich Day 2020 holds a greater significance among people. Restaurants and food joints in the US will be giving plenty of offers on sandwiches. The day can also be celebrated by making various types of sandwiches at home. People also wish each other a happy National Sandwich Day 2020.

Image Credits: Canva