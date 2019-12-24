Kohl's Store- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Read Here

Christmas is that time of the year for which everybody eagerly waits for. This time of the year, almost all the stores have limited working hours or even closed which makes it difficult for the public to shop for Christmas dinner or party. But Kohl’s is your Santa this year, bringing a treat for you. You will find all your necessary items in this department store, not only on a regular day but also on Christmas. So that you have the best time of your year with your family, workers at Kohl’s are giving their time to work as your gift on Christmas. Kohl’s will be open 24/7 to treat you.

kohl's Christmas eve hours

If you are lagging behind and have not covered up for your Christmas and if you do not find any shops open. Do not rush and search for Kohl’s near to you as Kohl’s stores will stay open around the clock. Starting at 7 a.m, most stores will be open until 6 p.m. around the clock on Christmas but Kohl's offered 24-hour shopping leading up to Christmas. This offer has been going on for 6 years and this is the seventh year Kohl’s are here as a Santa for us. While many stores have shortened shop hours to prepare for the late holiday shopping crowd, Kohl's is pushing the last-minute envelope even further.

Kohl's also offers in-store pickup in two hours or less and it is possible to place orders online or on the smartphone app. You can also place orders online at 3 p.m. Kohl’s is all ready to provide the best offers to the public like always. Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent now through Dec. 24, which can be redeemed online and in stores from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5. Through Kohl's Yes2You Rewards program, earn rewards on purchases as well.

