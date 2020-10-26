Kullu Dussehra 2020: History, Significance And Meaning Of Week-long Festival

The Kullu valley in India’s Himachal Pradesh is popular around the world for its picturesque nature. It has wonderful gorges, beautiful waterfalls, breathtaking mountain ranges, ancient temples and many other things. One of the many popular things in Kullu is its Kullu Dussehra festival.

In India, Dussehra marks the ending of Navratri. However, in the Kullu valley of Himachal Pradesh, the Kullu Dussehra festival starts on the day of Dussehra. The Kullu Dussehra 2020 started from yesterday on October 25, 2020, and will continue till October 31, 2020.

The festival will be celebrated on a small scale ass compared to every year due to the pandemic situation. People will also wish each happy Kullu Dussehra 2020 to celebrate the festival. A lot of people have been wondering about the Kullu Dussehra meaning, Kullu Dussehra history, its significance and other important details. On the auspicious occasion of the festival here is everything you need to know about the Kullu Dussehra festival.

Kullu Dussehra meaning

The festival is a rich blend of culture, history and ritual. The first day of the festival is started with a huge celebration. The statue of Lord Raghunath is installed on a beautifully decored chariot. The rath yatra is the highlight of the festival. It is then graced with the presence of village deities. The following days are celebrated with grand celebrations. On the last day of the festival, the chariot is brought on the banks of Beas river where a mass of wood grass is burnt. This is done to signify the burning of Lanka.

Kullu Dussehra significance

Kullu Dussehra is larger than life celebration in the Kullu valley of Himachal Pradesh. It is a week-long Dussehra festival which is celebrated for seven days after Vijaya Dashami. The festival is celebrated with great joy and excitement in the valley. Tourists and devotees from around the world come to Kullu to witness this grand festival and celebration. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. The main festival is held in the Dhalpur Maidan at Kullu.

Kullu Dussehra history

According to legends, the Kullu Dussehra 2020 goes back to the 17th century. Kullu was ruled by Raja Jagat Singh in the 16th century. The king was told that someone known as Durgadutt has beautiful white pearls. Durgadut tried to convince him that he did not have them but the king did not believe him. Durgadutt set himself on fire and cursed Raja Jagat Singh and his family. The Raja felt guilty and got a deity of Lord Raghunath from Ayodhya on the advice of a learned Brahmin.

The pandit went missing who was on his way to Kullu. After a long search, the pandit and deity were found on the banks of the Saryu river. The idol of Lord Raghunath was installed in Kullu after the pandit reached there. The king prayed with dedication and had the curse lifted. Since then the valley celebrates the Kullu Dussehra festival. It is a symbol of happiness with music, dance and colourful decorations.

Image Credits: gauravandneeti Instagram