World Food Day 2020: History, Significance And World Food Day Theme For 2020

Food is one of the basic necessities of mankind to survive. The day dedicated to food, World Food Day 2020 will be celebrated all over the world on October 16, 2020. During the current pandemic eating nutritious and healthy food has become more important for maintaining one’s health. The day is observed every year on October 16 to raise awareness about the importance of good food and nutrition. Various countries celebrate World Food Day in different ways.

Several countries hold special events dedicated to World Food Day in order to make more people aware of the significance of the day. A lot of people are still confused about the World Food Day theme in 2020 and the history and significance behind the day. For all the people who are wondering about World Food Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

World Food Day 2020

World Food Day History

World Food Day was established in 1979 by the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). World Food Day 2020 is also marking the 75th anniversary of FAO. The day was initially observed to commemorate the establishment of FAO but it gradually became a global event. Since then the day has evolved to be for increasing awareness about the food shortage and also in reviving the food system and sustaining nutritional food across the globe.

World Food Day theme in 2020

The day is celebrated every year with different themes. This year the World Food Day 2020 theme is “Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future”. The World Food Day 2020 will be celebrated according to this theme in light of the current pandemic situation across the globe.

World Food Day significance

As the world is battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the significance of World Food Day 2020 has surely increased. The World Food Day 2020 is calling out for global solidarity to help the most vulnerable people to recover and make food systems more sustainable and resilient to shocks. Be it the pandemic, natural disasters or any other unfortunate incident. The day and its many events will bring together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media, and the general public. The primary aim behind the day is to promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

