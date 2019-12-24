La Fitness Christmas Eve Hours, Here Are The Details About All The Gym Timings

LA Fitness is a huge gym chain in the countries of the United States and Canada. This gym was founded by Chin Yi & Louis in 1984. In today’s date, LA Fitness operates and functions on more than 800 locations across the United States and Canada. The main corporate office of LA Fitness is located in Irvine, California.
If you are concerned about your health and being fit is your main aim, then you should keep in mind the importance of exercise in your mind. So, to keep yourself in a habit of exercising regularly, joining a good fitness club is necessary. Hence, here are the details about the LA Fitness operating hours. Here are the details on the operation of the gym on Saturday’s, Sunday’s, and mainly about the latest holiday hours, Christmas eve day.
The LA Fitness Gym is almost open for 18 hours a day. It opens at morning 05:00 am and closes at 11:00 pm. Here are the operating hours of the LA Fitness Gym of the whole week.
|
Monday
|
05:00 AM To 11:00 PM
|
Tuesday
|
05:00 AM To 11:00 PM
|
Wednesday
|
05:00 AM To 11:00 PM
|
Thursday
|
05:00 AM To 11:00 PM
|
Friday
|
05:00 AM To 11:00 PM
|
Saturday
|
08:00 AM To 08:00 PM
|
Sunday
|
08:00 AM To 08:00 PM
However, a local club opening and closing period may differ by location. So, you can simply check the LA Fitness working hours here. Also, LA Fitness is open on Saturday and Sunday.
Would be great if I can go to the Gym at 11PM after a long day outside. When will you be open 24 Hrs?— CanadianSal (@frasheed) December 19, 2019
I usually have to go out for a jog since 90% of the treadmills are broke at Bakery Square. Hope the new members expecting to hit the club in January were warned.— Barret Ries (@Barret_Ries) December 19, 2019
