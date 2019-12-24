La Fitness Christmas Eve Hours, Here Are The Details About All The Gym Timings

LA Fitness is a huge gym chain in the countries of the United States and Canada. This gym was founded by Chin Yi & Louis in 1984. In today’s date, LA Fitness operates and functions on more than 800 locations across the United States and Canada. The main corporate office of LA Fitness is located in Irvine, California.

What time does LA Fitness open?

If you are concerned about your health and being fit is your main aim, then you should keep in mind the importance of exercise in your mind. So, to keep yourself in a habit of exercising regularly, joining a good fitness club is necessary. Hence, here are the details about the LA Fitness operating hours. Here are the details on the operation of the gym on Saturday’s, Sunday’s, and mainly about the latest holiday hours, Christmas eve day.

LA Fitness Regular Operating Hours:

The LA Fitness Gym is almost open for 18 hours a day. It opens at morning 05:00 am and closes at 11:00 pm. Here are the operating hours of the LA Fitness Gym of the whole week.

Monday 05:00 AM To 11:00 PM Tuesday 05:00 AM To 11:00 PM Wednesday 05:00 AM To 11:00 PM Thursday 05:00 AM To 11:00 PM Friday 05:00 AM To 11:00 PM Saturday 08:00 AM To 08:00 PM Sunday 08:00 AM To 08:00 PM

However, a local club opening and closing period may differ by location. So, you can simply check the LA Fitness working hours here. Also, LA Fitness is open on Saturday and Sunday.

LA Fitness Christmas eve hours

LA Fitness Holiday Hours – But the club is open on the following holidays.

Labor Day

Veteran’s Day

Father’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day

Easter Monday

President’s Day

Columbus Day

New Year’s Eve

Good Friday

Mardi Gras

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Halloween

Valentines Day

Christmas Eve

Memorial Day

Black Friday

LA Fitness Holiday Hours – But the club is closed on the following holidays.

Christmas Day

Easter Sunday

Thanksgiving Day

Would be great if I can go to the Gym at 11PM after a long day outside. When will you be open 24 Hrs? — CanadianSal (@frasheed) December 19, 2019

I usually have to go out for a jog since 90% of the treadmills are broke at Bakery Square. Hope the new members expecting to hit the club in January were warned. — Barret Ries (@Barret_Ries) December 19, 2019

