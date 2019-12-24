The Debate
La Fitness Christmas Eve Hours, Here Are The Details About All The Gym Timings

Festivals

La fitness Christmas eve hours and other holiday details of the gym timings. Hence, here are the details about the LA Fitness operating hours at Christmas.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
la fitness christmas eve hours

LA Fitness is a huge gym chain in the countries of the United States and Canada. This gym was founded by Chin Yi & Louis in 1984. In today’s date, LA Fitness operates and functions on more than 800 locations across the United States and Canada. The main corporate office of LA Fitness is located in Irvine, California.

What time does LA Fitness open? 

If you are concerned about your health and being fit is your main aim, then you should keep in mind the importance of exercise in your mind. So, to keep yourself in a habit of exercising regularly, joining a good fitness club is necessary. Hence, here are the details about the LA Fitness operating hours. Here are the details on the operation of the gym on Saturday’s, Sunday’s, and mainly about the latest holiday hours, Christmas eve day.

LA Fitness Regular Operating Hours:

The LA Fitness Gym is almost open for 18 hours a day. It opens at morning 05:00 am and closes at 11:00 pm. Here are the operating hours of the LA Fitness Gym of the whole week.

Monday

05:00 AM  To  11:00 PM

Tuesday

05:00 AM  To  11:00 PM

Wednesday

05:00 AM  To  11:00 PM

Thursday

05:00 AM  To  11:00 PM

Friday

05:00 AM  To  11:00 PM

Saturday

08:00 AM  To   08:00 PM

Sunday

08:00 AM  To   08:00 PM

However, a local club opening and closing period may differ by location. So, you can simply check the LA Fitness working hours here. Also, LA Fitness is open on Saturday and Sunday.

LA Fitness Christmas eve hours

LA Fitness Holiday Hours – But the club is open on the following holidays.

  • Labor Day
  • Veteran’s Day
  • Father’s Day
  • St. Patrick’s Day
  • Easter Monday
  • President’s Day
  • Columbus Day
  • New Year’s Eve
  • Good Friday
  • Mardi Gras
  • Cinco de Mayo
  • Mother’s Day
  • Halloween
  • Valentines Day
  • Christmas Eve
  • Memorial Day
  • Black Friday

LA Fitness Holiday Hours – But the club is closed on the following holidays.

  • Christmas Day
  • Easter Sunday
  • Thanksgiving Day

Published:
