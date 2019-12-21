Shikhar Dhawan Cannot Wait To Be In Action After Clearing All Fitness Tests

Shikhar Dhawan has had a tough year when it comes to staying fit. His World Cup dreams came to an end during India's league match against Australia after he had fractured his thumb. Dhawan who had returned back to action in July struggled to find form and just a few months later a knee injury while playing domestic cricket ruled him out of the ongoing limited-overs series against West Indies. Meanwhile, 'Gabbar' has announced that he might be all set to get back in action soon.

Shikhar Dhawan on clearing all the fitness tests

It seems that Shikhar Dhawan cannot wait to be back in action and wants to be on the field as soon as he can. Taking to social media, 'Gabbar' wrote that he has cleared all the fitness tests and that he is looking forward to going back to the field and play some good cricket. At the same time, the southpaw also posted a picture of himself along with his Delhi team-mate Ishant Sharma where the duo is seen enjoying their flight journey. Dhawan went on to term it as 'Weekend vibes' with Ishant Sharma.

Brad Hogg Boldly claims that KL Rahul has ended Shikhar Dhawan's T20I career

Recently, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg had taken to social media and boldly claimed that KL Rahul's consistent performances in the shortest format might have shut the door for Shikhar Dhawan in T20 International cricket. Ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, India will look to solidify their squad and Rahul's consistency makes him a much better prospect for the opening slot. Shikhar Dhawan has had a very lackluster run in the T20I format for India and KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been a fantastic performer. Here is Hogg's tweet.

India utilizing Chahar and Bhuvneshwar with the new ball rather than spin, decisive move, allowing two swing bowlers to utilize there craft. Rahul looks as though he has ended Dhawan's helm at the top of the order. #INDvWI #ICC #Cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 12, 2019

