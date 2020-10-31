Google Halloween Doodle: Google Goes Live With 'Magic Cat Academy' With Momo Wizard Cat

On the eve of the spooky Halloween, Google has launched its 2016 Magic Cat Academy doodle which is now live for the browsers to dive in with the cat ‘Momo’ to help save her friends from ghosts at new depths, underwater. Google reintroduced the Magic Academy Doodle game that requires the players to cast spells with a wand against the Big Boss ghost and its school of ghouls. The cat wizard game for Halloween will be live for 48 hours, which is a direct sequel to 2016’s playable doodle which Google describes as “subaquatic shriek-quel!”

“Feline lucky? Swim and swipe to PURR-tect the ocean and its creatures before it’s too late!” Google wrote, in the playable doodle description. The doodle has been introduced across the US, UK, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia, meanwhile, the rest of the world can access the Wizard cat game via a dedicated doodle page for Google. The game is set at different levels, which Google describes as Sunlight Zone at Level 1 that has Halloween’s villain, an immortal jellyfish for an aquatic foe.

Vampire squid, 'Boops' fishes at abyss level

“When nearing death, the Immortal Jellyfish can revert back to the polyp stage & start its life cycle all over again—and can do so an unlimited amount of times,” Google doodle describes. Meanwhile, as the player proceeds into the spooky game of defeating ghastly characters, at level 2 in the undersea twilight zone ‘Boops' fishes with large, buggy eyes take over in the oceanic depths. “Vampire squid has no teeth & doesn't hunt prey!” Google informs at level 3 Halloween game’s midnight zone as it gets eerie with Boss Ghost's different transformation. Into the abyss at level 4, the evil anglerfish lure prey as Google puts it, "Talk about a fish gone fishin’”. Fish named esca can “illuminate” thanks to bacteria. Momo and the Boss ghost are live on the Google homepage for the users to help Momo wave her wand to eradicate evil this Halloween.

