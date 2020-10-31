Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Inaaya gear up for Halloween; Neha's daughter turns 'witch'

Festivals have not been celebrated with the same fervour of late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And it seems even Halloween could be a bit dull though restrictions have been easing in the past few days. As far as celebrities from the film industry are concerned, it seems it’s the children who are most excited for Halloween as was evident with the posts of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia.

Bollywood kids gear up for Halloween

Kareena, who is set to welcome another child, and Soha shared how they children Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu respectively were planning to celebrate Halloween. At the former’s residence, they have arranged for special balloons that would be a part of the celebrations, likely later in the day.

On the other hand, Inaaya personally decorated some of the ‘ghosts’ as her mother wrote that she was ‘getting ready for Halloween.’

Inaaya also sent a special surprise to Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr for which ‘Inni boo’ was thanked . The actor posted pictures of the little one dressed as a ‘witch’, looking adorable with a cape, hat and broom.

It would be interesting to see if the kids come together to celebrate and if the parents will also join

Taimur-Inaaya's viral posts

Taimur and Inaaya often go viral for their pictures and videos where they are seen bonding. Before they might turn into characters on Halloween, they had even become Batman.

The manner in which they are enthusiastic for festivals was evident in the manner they celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year.

