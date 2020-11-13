Laxmi Puja 2020 Muhurat, Vidhi, And Various Other Details For An Auspicious Puja

Worshipping the Goddess of wealth is believed to bring one good fortune, good health, and peaceful life. The Laxmi puja 2020 will be held on the night of November 14, 2020, on Saturday. So, if you are planning to organise a puja to seek blessings from the Goddess, you need to have a clear knowledge of the puja Vidhi. Here is the complete guide about Laxmi Puja Vidhi including muhurat, puja procedure, among others, to help you in preparation to welcome the goddess in the right way.

Laxmi Puja 2020 - Muhurat

The Laxmi puja muhurat this year is on November 14, from 5:28 PM to 7:24 PM. The Amavasya tithi will start from 2:17 PM on November 14 and will end at 10:36 PM on November 15, 2020. It is said that if you worship the goddess during this time, you will be able to get a lot of prosperity in your life.

Laxmi Puja 2020 - Vidhi

If you want to seek the blessings from Mahalaxmi and Lord Ganesha on Diwali, you need to follow the Laxmi Puja Vidhi properly. Here is a simple guide for all the devotees.

The idol of the goddess can be placed in your home mandir or the puja room. You can also worship her in any adjacent place to the puja mandir. First, you have to clean the place of puja with Gangaajal and place a properly cleaned wooden platform covered with red or yellow cloth. You also have to put rangoli made with rice flour and water to decorate the place. Then you have to place the idols on the wooden platform. If you do not have an idol, you can also worship the photo of Goddess Mahalaxmi and Lord Ganesha.

Now you have to prepare the “Kalash'' by filling a kalash with water, a marigold flower, a supari and one coin and some rice. Then add the amrapallav (five leaves of a mango tree) on it and place this kalash in front of the wooden platform. The kalash should be placed in the south-west direction.

You have to then prepare the “Puja Thali” with heaped rice on a thali. Now, you have to draw a lotus flower design on the rice with turmeric or haldi and place a coin at the top. You can now place the thali in front of the god.

According to Hindu puja tradition. Lord Ganesha, should be worshipped before worshipping any God. So, welcome Ganapati at the start of the puja by placing haldi-kumkum tilak on the idol’s forehead and offer some rice grains to the lord. You have to place the Ganesha idol on the right side of the kalash.

You can now keep your personal belongings or anything related to your profession in front of the gods to seek their blessings. Now, light a diya and place it on the Puja Thali and add some kumkum and rice grains with it.

For worshipping Goddess Laxmi, start with applying tilak on the kalash and a separate glass of water. Now, you can invoke the goddess with all of your spirituality. You can chant a Vedic mantra if you know it. If you don't, just close your eyes and offer her some flowers by bowing down to the goddess and chant her name. Now offer the flowers and rice to the goddess.

After welcoming her with all of your devotion, bathe her in the pure water by placing the idol on a plate. Next, add the “Panchamrit” and clean the Idol again with pure water. Next, wipe the idol with a clean cloth and place her carefully over the kalash.

Now offer the goddess some sweets, puffed rice, coriander seeds, fruits and any precious item. Next, you have to perform aarti of the goddess and seek blessings from her with folded hands.