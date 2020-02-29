These Leap Day Events In Los Angeles Are Here To Make Your 29 Feb Special, Take A Look

Leap Day is a phenomenon that happens every four years. So planning to attend any sort of leap day events might be on your mind. So instead of searching for leap day events near me take a look at our list. Given below are some of the special leap year events in Los Angeles that you can easily enjoy at with your friends or family.

Leap Day events in Los Angeles

1. Leap Day at Kidspace

Leap day events are all about enjoying that one extra day that the new year is providing you with. So go ahead and enjoy at Leap Day event in Kidspace and indulge your kids in some leap day themed activities. The activities will start at 11:00 am and will end at 4:00 pm. The event is taking place at Kidspace, 480 N Arroyo Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91103.

2. Silent Disco

A silent disco is one of the most in-demand events of the entire leap day events list. This leap day event at Third Street Promenade is open for people of all ages. So bring in your dancing shoes and get ready to dance at 1351 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401 from 6 pm to 9 pm.

3. Surf lessons for $29

When 2020 is providing you with one extra day, why not do something extra special and learn something new? So instead of looking for 'leap year events near me' or 'leap year events in Los Angeles', directly contact Every California. Every California has organised some great leap day events. They are offering $29 for all surf lessons, and will also provide sea cave or whale watching tours for the same price.

4. Dance with the pro

The Old Globe’s Copley Plaza in Balboa Park is organising one of the most talked-about leap day events – A Dance Off! This dance-off will be taking place between ten local dance teams who will compete for a bumper cash prize. But you can join in on the fun as well as a community dance workshop will be organised after the fifth performance. so do not look any further join the festivities at this dance-off and also enjoy a dance workshop.

5. IPA- only beer festival at Stone Brewing

The Stone Brewing Bistro in Escondido is organising its first IPA only beer festival as a part of the several leap day events that are taking place in and around Los Angeles. So do not look any further enjoy this festival that will provide you with 15 three-ounce beer tasters, brewer discussions and live concert by Sublime tribute band. The tickets for this festival are for only $39 and you can also add a picnic-style lunch for $18.

