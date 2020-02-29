Leap Day Events To Attend In Atlanta To Make The Most Of This Special Weekend!

There is no one on the earth who does not like an extra of anything and what is better than having an entire extra day? The best part about February 29 2020, i.e. the leap day, is that it falls on a Saturday. This means one can have a great time partying and having fun with friends on this special day.

If you are staying in Atlanta, there are many leap day events happening across the city that will make your leap day a great memory to remember in the future.

ALSO READ | Leap Day Sales In USA: Quiznos To Olive Garden, Here Are Leap Day Deals And Offers In US

Leap year events in Atlanta

2.29 Brookhaven Bar Crawl

If you are wondering, "Are there any happening leap year events near me?", then this event is for you. The event is a 2.29 Brookhaven Bar Crawl which have many participating restaurants. You can receive a commemorative Koozie on the check-in and there is also a t-shirt as a reward if you collect stamps from all six venues. There is $2.29 special drinks and also live music. The price of the ticket is $10 ticket and it is from 6 pm to midnight! You can buy the tickets on eventbrite.com.

ALSO READ | 29 February Birthday Wishes: Leap Day Birthday Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones

Leap Day 5K in Kennesaw

If you are a fitness freak and want to make sure to make the best out of February 29, you can participate in the Leap Day 5K in Kennesaw. They have various awards to be given if you win the race. The registration fee is $29 but if you are born on the leap day, it is free! The race will start at 8.30 am.

ALSO READ | Leap Day Sales In Australia: Amazing Feb 29 Deals And Offers In Australia

Leap Year Party at W Hotel in midtown

The W Hotel is having a Leap Year bash that will start at 7 pm and will go till midnight or even beyond. The event promises to have live DJ and special drinks. There are special surprises for the people whose birthday falls on the leap day, but you need to be present between 7-9 pm. The admission is free but you have to register on eventbrite.com.

ALSO READ | 'Notice Anything Different About Today?': Google Celebrates Leap Day With Doodle

Leap Year Day Night at Brooklyn Cantina

There is food, drinks, and music by TwisteD HipsterZ and The New Bridge Band at the Leap Year Day Night at Brooklyn Cantina. The party starts at 7 pm. There is also a cover charge of $10. There is a Facebook event page of the same that you can check out.

ALSO READ | These Leap Day Status Messages Are All About Being Quirky & Motivated; Take A Look

Image Source: Photo by Ronny Sison on Unsplash