Leap Day Events In Texas That One Can Attend To Make Your Their Day Unforgettable

Leap day that falls on February 29 comes every once in four years. Most of the people are typically excited to celebrate the leap year as it is considered special or a day that does not come very often. Also, this year February 29 has fallen on a Saturday which is a very rare case and it seems like it gives you all the chance to make this day a memorable one. Check out the leap day events in Texas that people cannot afford to miss.

Leap day social with Swoovy

Swoovy is presenting a leap day event in Texas. The event will start at 3 pm at Elli’s bar, 111 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX, 78704. One can book their tickets on their official Facebook page.

Looking for something to do on Leap Day? @cbsaustin recommends the Swoovy Leap Day Social at Ellis Bar and Fairgrounds downtown. Don’t miss out, grab your FREE ticket. — GetSwoovy (@GetSwoovy) February 29, 2020

Moon Tower’s Leap Year, Drink Beer at Almighty Moon Tower Inn

Almighty Moon Tower Inn will be celebrating a special leap day event that will be hosted by Moon Tower. One can enjoy the leap day by having a hot dog and beer while watching live music performances from various bands. Check out their Facebook handle for more updates.

Also read | Leap Day Events To Attend In Atlanta To Make The Most Of This Special Weekend!

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

Go skydiving this February 29, as iFLY Indoor Skydiving is giving out free passes on this day. Check out more information on the official site.

Also read | Here Are leap Day Events Organised In Illinois That You Must Check Out

Indulge in some desserts by Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery is offering a special treat to those who are born on February 29. If you are a leap year baby, then you can indulge in some free pastries. You will only have to carry an identification proof. Check out their official website for more details.

Also read | Leap Day Events To Make The Most Of The 'extra' Day In Minnesota

Also read | Leap Day Events In New York That Will Make Your February 29 Memorable