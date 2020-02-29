Leap Day Events To Make The Most Of The 'extra' Day In Minnesota

February 29 comes once every four years. Besides this, the leap year day hasn't come on a Saturday for over decades. So, to celebrate this monumental day, various events in the state of Minnesota will be taking place. Various leap day events have been planned across the streets for people to enjoy a much diverse leap day. Ranging from breweries offering a variety of beverages to public events for the family crowd, here are some of the best leap day events for the state of Minnesota.

Also read: Leap day events organised in Florida that you must check out

Leap year events in Minnesota

A leading Minnesota state lifestyle and travelling magazine has listed down some of the best events to enjoy during the leap year day. One of the biggest leap day events in the state of Minnesota is called the Leap Day Fest which will be taking place at the Ridgedale Center. The official site for the Leap Day Fest states that the organisers are throwing an over-the-top and extra themes party since it is the extra day of the year.

Also read: These Leap Day events in Los Angeles are here to make your 29 Feb special, take a look

The Leap Day Fest will start at 1 pm at the Ridgedale Centre, Minnetonka and will go on till 4 pm. Though the entry for this event is free, interested people need to register beforehand. Besides this, the North Mississippi Regional Park has also organized one of the most unique leap day events.

Also read: Leap day events to attend in Atlanta to make the most of this special weekend!

The trail-based event organised by the North Mississippi Regional Park will be an educational and fun event for people to embark on an adventure. The event will also feature various other entertaining aspects like playing survival games. The event will kick off at 1 pm and go on till 3 pm.

Also read: These Leap Day status messages are all about being quirky & motivated; take a look

Also read: Leap Year birthdays can be made memorable in THESE ways according to netizens