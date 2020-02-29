Here Are leap Day Events Organised In Illinois That You Must Check Out

A leap year is one that contains an extra day that is marked by February 29th and occurs once every four years. One ought to make it special and something to remember the day by. One would be surprised to know the number of events taking place in every city to mark the importance of this year’s leap day.

If you are in Illinois, then instead of checking 'leap year events near me' you can see this list of events taking place in Illinois to celebrate this day.

Read | Leap Day Events Organised In Florida That You Must Check Out

Read | These Leap Day Events In Los Angeles Are Here To Make Your 29 Feb Special, Take A Look

Read | Leap Day Events To Attend In Atlanta To Make The Most Of This Special Weekend!

Leap year Dance Party

Venue: My Dance Hub- Oakbrook Terrace

Time: 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Leap day is all about enjoying the extra day with friends and family. It means to relax and throw away all your worries and what is a better way to do that than to dance away all your troubles? One can visit the MyDanceHub – Oakbrook Terrace between 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm.

A Little Sumpin Funny - Leap Year Showcase

Venue: Lagunitas Brewing Company Chicago

2607 W 17th St, Chicago, IL, United States

Time: 8 PM – 10 PM

A stand-up comedy show has been organised to celebrate the day.

Xpression: Leap Year Music Jam

Venue: 1002 W 18th St, Chicago, IL, USA

Time: 7 PM – 11 PM

Make this leap year a memorable one by going to this event where one can get in tune with a diverse music scene.

Leap Year Party w/ Cheddar, Douglas Slur, Emma Ohm

Venue: Moe’s Tavern

Time: 8:30 PM onwards

Visit this place to enjoy some good music as various DJs take on the show one after one other and allows their audience to shake a leg to great music.

Leap Year Bash

Venue: Hollywood Casino Aurora, 1 W New York St, Aurora, IL, USA.

Time: 9 PM onwards

Sing, dance, play and enjoy. This leap year, visit the Hollywood Casino Aurora to make the most out of the special day.

Read | 13 Leap Day Quotes And Images To Celebrate February 29 This Year