Leap Day Events In Virginia That Can Make This Special Weekend Memorable

Leap Day events are being hosted and celebrated across the US. So, if you are currently staying in Virginia and busy looking for leap year events near you, do not look any further. Take a look at this list of leap day events in Virginia.

Leap Day events in Virginia

1. Scavenger hunt

Get on your running shoes and carry your energy drink. A Leap Day Scavenger Hunt and Leaping Competition have been organised in Burke Lake Park. This is one of the most talked-about leap year events in Virginia. The run and leaping competition is taking place at Burke Lake Park 5175 Burke Centre Parkway, Burke. The event will be held between 8 am to 10 am.

2. Virginia Wine

Viriginia Wine is offering one of the most special leap day events. You can plan a fun evening with your friends and family at the Tasting Bar!

3. Lynchburg Parks & Rec

The Lynchburg Parks & Rec Centre is organising one of the best leap day events this year. This event has been specially organised for parents and their kids. Many frog-themed games and activities will be conducted at the park. The timing for these leap day events is 10 am to 11:30 am.

4. Back Bay Gourmet

The Back Bay Gourmet is organising one of the most fun leap year events in Virginia. The gourmet restaurant and bar is celebrating the leap day with a curated $5 Martinis event. So, what are you waiting for? Go and check out this leap day event immediately.

