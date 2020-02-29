These Leap Day Events In Washington Will Make Your Leap Day Extra Special This Year!

Leap day events are gripping all the cities all over the world to celebrate this beautiful extra day that we are getting in 2020. There are parties and events organised all across the cities of Seattle and others in Washington. If you are in Washington and wondering, "What are the leap year events around me," here is a list for you.

Leap year events in Washington

Boylston/Harvard Leap Day 2020 Pub Crawl

If you like being a part of a pub crawl, then you can join the Boylston/Harvard Leap Day 2020 Pub Crawl. The pubs that are a part of this crawl are Redhook Brewlab, Life on Mars, Bill's Off-Broadway, Linda's Tavern, and Salt & Straw. They are situated in various locations across Captiol Hill. You can enjoy food and drinks specials that will be available in these pubs.

Broken Bar Day - Leap Day Edition

The Broken Bar Day is an event by Theo Chocolate. The bars are sometimes smashed to smithereens. These shattered shards will be on sale for a special leap day edition for $10 a pound. Another great news is that the first 10 people will receive two free bars Theo's newest flavours (PB&J and Coffee & Cream Cups), plus a Theo mug.

Cherdonna's Hard Cash Cabaret: Leap Year Trivia Night Fundraiser!

If you do not want to be a part of just parties, you can join the event of Cherdonna's Hard Cash Cabaret: Leap Year Trivia Night Fundraiser! There will be some great trivia questions with drag performer, dancer, choreographer, and "generally fun lunatic" (Chase Burns) Cherdonna Shinatra. There are also many speciality cocktails and fun prizes. It will be organised in Studio Current in Captial Hill.

Leap Day Market

If you are a shopping fanatic, you can also spend time doing some shopping. You can shop for art, clothes, and jewellery. There will also be locally made goods available on Tacoma restaurant's patio. This amazing opportunity might not come again before 2024. The event will happen at The Alleycat Patio & Lounge (Tacoma).

Extra Day 5K and Leap Year 5K

This could be the best way to spend your leap day if you like to be fit and healthy. Two 5K runs are being organised. One is at the Green Lake Park, where you can do a 5K or one-mile fun run. Another flat course run will be organised on Auburn's Roegner Park.

