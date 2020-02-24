Losar Festival 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About This Tibetan Festival

The Losar Festival is celebrated in India in the north-eastern region. Places like Nepal, Tibet, Sikkim, and Bhutan are major contributors of this Losar Festival. Losar customs in Bhutan are similar to, but distinct from, customs in neighbouring Tibet. The Losar Festival takes place between February 24 and February 26.

The festival was founded much before Buddhism. The Losar festival is celebrated as a gesture to thank the Gods. Initially, the Losar festival was celebrated mostly among farmers. Losar is mainly celebrated for 15 days, with important celebrations on the first three days.

Initially, it was believed that pleasing the Gods contributes to the well-being of the locals. In modern-day, Losar festival is celebrated for three days. The pre-celebration of the festival begins from the month even before Losar. The festival mostly starts with the commemoration of eight symbols like the parasol, conch shell, vase, and victory banner. The first day of the festival begins with cleaning the house and preparing special Tibetan dishes.

On the second day, many religious ceremonies take place in various monasteries. The firecrackers keep the evil spirits away. Local people also send gifts to the monks as a gesture of thanks. The third day of the festival is the New Year's Day. On the third day, people wake up early and wear new clothes. It is followed by people visiting the monasteries to be a part of this cultural festival.

The families organise a reunion dinner which includes a special kind of cake which is known as 'kapse'. Along with this, an alcoholic drink is also a part of this dinner which is known as 'Chang'. This alcoholic drink helps to keep the people warm.

