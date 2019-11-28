Is Lowe's Open During Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a time where most people like to buy new decor for their homes. However, most shops are closed on Thanksgiving day. Unfortunately, Lowe's, the popular decore retailer, will also be closed during Thanksgiving. Unlike a few stores that stay open for a short duration, Lowe's is going to remain closed for the entirety of Thanksgiving and will only reopen for Black Friday.

Lowe's Black Friday deals are already up

Lowe's is well known for its amazing Black Friday deals that allow people to buy home decore at an extremely cheap cost. Lowe's has decided to start off with their Black Friday deals a few days early and the retail outlet has already put up many of their items on a steep discount. Even on November 27, 2019, a day before Thanksgiving, Lowe's is selling a lot of their products at a very affordable price.

However, Lowe's will not be open on Thanksgiving, instead preferring to let its staff enjoy their Thanksgiving night with their family and friends. Lowe's will reopen early in the morning at 6 AM during Black Friday. The retail outlets of the chain will then be open for the whole day till 12 PM at night. During Black Friday, everything in the store will be sold at an extremely cheap cost. So those who want to redecorate their house, think about going to your nearest Lowe's outlet on Black Friday, or even today if you still have the time.

Keep in mind that any shop with steep discounts during Black Friday will be completely overcrowded as soon as the open. If you want to go to Lowe's to purchase decore on Black Friday, be prepared for a lot of crowd. There will also be long queues at the cashiers, so expect to have a slow day once you enter Lowe's. There might also be a limited stock for all the items in the shop, so if you already have your mind set on a particular item, try and come to the store early. If you do not, you may miss out on the decore that you wanted to buy.

