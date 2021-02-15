Magha Ganesh Jayanti Wishes To Share With Your Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

The much-awaited festival of Magha Ganesh Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on February 15. The day is considered as the birthday of Lord Ganesh and is also known as Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi. People bring idols and visit the Lord Ganesh temples to seek his blessings. The festival is primarily celebrated in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. On the occasion of Magha Ganesh Jayanti 2021, people will also share happy Magha Ganesh Jayanti wishes with each other to celebrate the day. Here is a look at some of the best Happy Magha Ganesh Jayanti wishes to share with your loved ones on the day.

Magha Ganesh Jayanti wishes

Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Magha Ganesh Jayanti.

May Lord Ganesha shower his auspicious blessing upon you and your loved ones. A very happy Ganesh Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

May Lord Ganesha take away all your sorrows and fill your life with joy, love and peace. Happy Ganesh Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

This year, celebrate Ganesh Jayanti .with friends and family and have a magical fun-filled day. Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti!

Also Read | When Is Ganesh Jayanti In 2021? Details About The Maghi Ganesh Jayanti Festival

Also Read | Paush Amavasya 2021: History And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Sending my prayers and best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Jayanti!

May the Lord of wealth shower his blessings upon you and your close ones. Wishing you and your family a very joyous Maghi Ganesh Jayanti.

Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada.

Enjoy the festivities.

Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti

May the divine light of Lord Ganesha fill your life with everything you have wished for. Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti!

Also Read | Shakambhari Purnima 2021: Know Rituals And History Behind This Festival

Also Read | Mauni Amavasya 2021: Meaning, History And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

I hope that Lord Ganesha guides you towards good deeds and prevents all the negative energies around. A very happy and blessed Ganesh Jayanti to you!

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles &showers you with bounties.

May the lord Vighnavinayaka

Remove all obstacles and

Shower you with bounties

Hope Lord Ganesh visits you

With lots of luck and prosperity

Happy Ganesh Jayanti 2021

As rains bless the Earth

Likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless u

With never-ending happiness

Keep smiling and reciting

Ganapatti Bappa Morya!

Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; And create goodness all around you! Happy Magha Ganesh Jayanti!

Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite life is long as his mouse and moments as sweet as his laddus Sending You Wishes On Ganesh Jayanti

Wishing that this year, Lord Ganesha blesses you with lots of happiness, success and prosperity! Happy Magha Ganesh Jayanti!

Image Credits: Pixabay