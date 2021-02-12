When Is Ganesh Jayanti In 2021? Details About The Maghi Ganesh Jayanti Festival

The festival of Ganesh Jayanti is just around the corner and the preparations have begun in full swing. The day is known as the birthday of Lord Ganesha and is also known as Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated with great fervour and joy, particularly in Maharashtra and Goa. The devotees wait eagerly to celebrate worship the Lord of wisdom on his birthday. As the Ganesh Jayanti 2021 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about Ganesh Jayanti 2021 date. For all the people who are wondering about when is Ganesh Jayanti in 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

When is Ganesh Jayanti in 2021?

The festival is observed on the Shukla paksha Chaturthi day which is the fourth day in the Hindu month of Magha. It usually falls in the Gregorian calendar month of January/February. This year, Ganesh Jayanti 2021 date is February 15. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated by the devotees of Lord Ganesha on the coming Monday. People worship Lord Ganesh by praying and performing pooja and rituals. Devotees also observe a fast on the day and offer their prayers to Lord Ganesh. Here is a look at the details of the festival.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti

It is considered as performing the Ganesh Pooja wholeheartedly and observing a fast with great devotion grants auspicious results for the whole year ahead. On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, red clothes, red flowers, red sweets etc. are offered to Lord Ganesh. According to Hindu mythology, it is inauspicious to look at the moon on the Ganesh Jayanti. This is because of Lord Ganesh’s curse to Chandra Dev. If someone sights moon on Ganesh Jayanti, it is considered as that person will undergo mental distress and suffering of wrong accusations.

In Maharashtra, a lot of people bring idols of Lord Ganesh to their house and worship it. Devotees also flock the Ganesh temples on the day to offer their prayers. Several popular temples like Ashtavinayaka temples, Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, Ganpatipule temple are decorated as part of the celebrations. People will also wish each other by sharing happy Ganesh Jayanti 2021 wishes, messages and images.

Image Credits: Unsplash