Mauni Amavasya 2021: Meaning, History And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Mauni Amavasya 2021 will be celebrated all over India on February 11, 2021. The day holds a special significance in Indian mythology. The ancestral worshipping has special significance on the day. It is also considered that donating, performing virtues and taking a holy bath is auspicious. People take a vow of silence on the day to praise the Lord. As the day will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of the people are wondering about the Mauni Amavasya meaning, Mauni Amavasya history and its significance. For all the people who are curious about the day, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Chocolate Day 2021: Images To Share With Your Loves Ones On The Special Day

Mauni Amavasya history

The Amavasya falling in the Hindu month of Magh is called Mauni Amavasya 2021. This year it will be observed on February 11, 2021. Mauni Amavasya is one of the most auspicious Amavasya of the year. As the name suggests, people keep a Maun Vrat (vow of silence) on the day. The day is also considered important to get rid of any astronomical problems. According to legends, the month of Magh is considered auspicious as the Dwapara Yuga is also considered to have started on the Mauni Amavasya day.

Also Read | World Pulses Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

Also Read | Teddy Day 2021: Adorable Teddy Day Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Mauni Amavasya meaning

It is considered as all the gods have a presence in the river Ganga on the Mauni Amavasya. Therefore, it is considered that one should take a holy bath in the river Ganga to get rid of all the sins. One should keep a Maun Vrat and if someone is unable to do that, one should not use any bad words on the day. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on the Mauni Amavasya 2021. People also worship the ficus tree on the day.

Also Read | World Pizza Day 2021: History, Date And Facts About The Delicious Dish

Mauni Amavasya significance

Mauni Amavasya is the last Amavasya of the year before Mahashivratri. Taking bath in holy rivers is considered as auspicious. Keeping a Maun Vrat and avoiding the use of foul language is considered It is considered good for health and gaining knowledge. People offer items made of sesame seeds to Lord Vishnu. It is considered as people get rid of all the sins if they worship Lord Vishnu and give the offerings.

Image Credits: Unsplash