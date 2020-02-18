Is Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti A Public Holiday Or Not?

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati who was the founder of Arya Samaj. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the tenth day of Krishna Pasha in the month of Falgun. This year it will be celebrated on February 18. Swami Dayanand was one of the first men who opposed social evils like animal sacrifice, caste system, child marriage and discrimination against women.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar Will Make You Fall In Love With Latest Song 'Channa Ve'

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Decided to sign 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is an optional holiday. Many employment and holiday laws in India allow employees to choose a limited number of holidays from a list of optional holidays. If employees wish they may choose to take the day off on this day. The businesses and most offices will remain open on this day. Even the government offices will remain open.

The significance of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati founded the Arya Samaj in 1875 with one vision in mind, universal brotherhood. He also believed that “all actions should be performed with the prime objective of benefiting mankind”. He wrote 10 principles of the Arya Samaj that are now being followed by millions around the globe.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti celebrations across India

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated to remember this great Hindu monk. He was also a renowned scholar and a nobleman whose contributions to humanity are still followed even today. On this day, the devotees recall Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's good deeds and also spread his message of peace and brotherhood.

Which place observes the celebrations on Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti?

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated all over the world. However, one of the best places to observe this day and also to pay last respects to the monk is at Rishikesh.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals The Name Of The Bollywood Actors Who According To Her Should Date

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Does It Again, And The Internet Is FLOORED By His Gesture

Image courtesy (Wikipedia)