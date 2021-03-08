Mahashivratri 2021: Significance And History Of One Of The Oldest Festivals Of India

Mahashivratri is known as "The Great Night of Shiva" and is one of the oldest festivals of India. Though there are many Shivratris throughout the year, Maha Shivratri which is celebrated on the 13/14 night of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna is said to be the most important. Devotees from all around the world pay their respects to Lord Shiva by adhering to fasting and staying up at night to chant prayers and devotional songs.

Mahashivratri 2021 date - Mahashivratri History and Significance

Mahashivratri falls on Thursday, March 11th of this year. There are many legends associated with this festival, the most prevalent being that it was this day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married. Many also believe that it marks the day when Lord Shiva consumed the poison that had emerged from the ocean to save the world. It is believed to be the reason why Lord Shiva had hints of blue colour on his throat (giving him the name Neelkanth), for the poison was stored there.

One more legend associated with the night is that Goddess Ganga was descending in full force from the heavens to the land and Lord Shiva caught ahold and locked her into his hair before releasing her on Earth as several streams. This was to prevent Earth from getting destructed. Mahashivratri is observed differently in each part of India. In some parts, Mahashivratri is celebrated during the day while in most cases, it's celebrated at night and is organised as 'jagrans'.

On this day, temples are thronged with devotees, who offer puja to the Shivlingam and take bath at the holy river of Ganga early morning. The Shivlinga is the symbolic representation of Lord Shiva. The idol is adorned with 'Bel Patra' and bathed with milk. In some parts of the country, dance forms like tandava and lasya are performed as they are believed to be the cosmic dance forms of Lord Shiva, after which the world was created. As a result, people believe this day to be the New Year and stand by the saying that flowers bloom exactly the following day after Mahashivratri, which is a testament to the fertility of the Earth.

