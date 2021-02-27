Marathi Bhasha Diwas: Here Are Some Images And Quotes To Share On This Day

Marathi Bhasha Diwas is observed on February 27 every year across the Indian state of Maharashtra. The state came into being on May 1, 1960, as a Marathi speaking state. Its formation was a result of the Linguistic state reorganization of states in India which was being done by the Congress government. The first CM of the state was Congress party's Yashwantrao Chavan. Since its inception, the state has seen a huge growth in commerce and industry as well as culture and society. Although the state has millions of immigrants from other states of India, Marathi remains the primary language of communication. Here are some images and quotes to share on Marathi Bhasha Diwas 2021.

Read | Urvashi Rautela chops onions on her birthday, says 'will make onions cry'

Marathi Bhasha Diwas Images

Read | Attukal Pongala 2021 date and time of the auspicious 10 day festival

Marathi Bhasha Diwas status and wishes

Maharashtra Dini mazya sarv bandhu ani bhaginina

Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechya

JAI JAI MAHARASHTRA MAZA, GARZA MAHARASHTRA MAZA!



Bhiti Naa Amha, Tuzee Moolii Hii Gadgadnary Naabha

Asmanaichhy Dushanila Javab Detii Jihvaa

Sahydrichaa Shinhh Garaajato

Sheev Shabhuu Rajaa

Darii Daritunii Naad Gunjalaa



Kaaly Chativari Koralii Abhimanchii Venii

Poladii Mangate Kelaati Khel Jivghenii

Imnj.in, Daridrychhy Unnhat Shijalaa

Nidhalachhy Ghamane Bhijalaa

Deshh Gaouravsathii Zhijalaa

Majha Shabd, Majhe Vichar, Majha Shwaas, Majhi Sphurti, Majhya Raktat Marathi, Marathi Bhasha Dinachya Hardik Shubhechcha!

Soneri suryachi soneri kirne, Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..

Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2021

Read | Shraddha Arya wishes 'gorgeous' Sriti Jha on her 35th birthday with Insta story

Marathi Bhasha Diwas quotes

I love my nation, I love my India, I love my freedom, I love my Maharashtra, Jai Jai Maharashtra. Happy Marathi Bhasha Diwas.

Maharashtra is a tune. It must be sung together. Long Live Maharashtra

Take pride in being a Maharashtrian. The state works together with other states to make India shine. Happy Marathi Bhasha Diwas.

We are proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. We are proud of our culture. Wish you all a Happy Marathi Bhasha Diwas.

Justice brotherhood and love

Is the song in our heart

Let’s join hands on Marathi Bhasha Diwas. This land is our inseparable part.

On this Marathi Bhasha Diwas let us unite and promise to take our state to reach new heights.

Long Live Maharashtra

What the people want is very simple.

They want Maharashtra as good as its promise.

Happy Marathi Bhasha

Read | AC Valhalla holy day: Here is a comprehensive guide to complete this quest