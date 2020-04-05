Mahavir Jayanti Quotes In English To Send To Your Family & Friends

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is one of the most auspicious festivals in Jainism. It is to celebrate the birth of Mahavir, who is the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpiṇī. The idol of Lord Mahavir is carried out on a chariot, in a procession called rath yatra.
The festival is also known as Veer Teras that highlights the 13th ‘Sud’ day of the Chaitra month of the Jain Calendar. Check out some of the wishes in English to send in this auspicious occasion.
May the holy words show you
the path to never-ending happiness
Sending you warm wishes
Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
Live and Let Live,
Wishing you and your family
a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
May Lord Mahavir
Bless you abundantly
And fill your life with
The virtue of truth
Non-violence and
External compassion
Happy Mahavir Jayanti
The Best way to observe
such auspicious occasion is to
strive for peace and strengthening
the bonds of brotherhood
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
May the teachings of Lord Mahavir
inspire you Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
The best way
To observe such
Auspicious occasion
Is to strive for peace
And strengthening the
Bonds of brotherhood
Happy Mahavir Jayanti
Follow the path of Non-violence.
Take Pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.
Adopt the path of Truth,
Knowledge and Non-violence
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir
bless your life with knowledge
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Lets Pray for Peace and Harmony
for all the humankind on this
auspicious day Happy Mahavir Jayanti
Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti
May Lord Mahavir Bless you
on Mahavir Jayanti and Always.