The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes In English To Send To Your Family & Friends

Festivals

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes in English are here which you can read and send to your family and friends this auspicious festival on April 5, 2020. Read to know

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahavir jayanti quotes in english

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is one of the most auspicious festivals in Jainism. It is to celebrate the birth of Mahavir, who is the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpiṇī. The idol of Lord Mahavir is carried out on a chariot, in a procession called rath yatra.

The festival is also known as Veer Teras that highlights the 13th ‘Sud’ day of the Chaitra month of the Jain Calendar. Check out some of the wishes in English to send in this auspicious occasion.

Also Read | Ram Navami Greetings In Hindi That You Can Send It To Your Loved Ones

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 wishes in English

May the holy words show you
the path to never-ending happiness
Sending you warm wishes
Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Live and Let Live,
Wishing you and your family
a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir
Bless you abundantly
And fill your life with
The virtue of truth
Non-violence and
External compassion
Happy Mahavir Jayanti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Festival Wishes (@thefestwishes) on

Also Read | Ram Navami Wishes In Hindi That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

The Best way to observe
such auspicious occasion is to
strive for peace and strengthening
the bonds of brotherhood
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May the teachings of Lord Mahavir
inspire you Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

The best way
To observe such
Auspicious occasion
Is to strive for peace
And strengthening the
Bonds of brotherhood
Happy Mahavir Jayanti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lal Qilla Rice (@lalqillarice) on

Also Read | Coronavirus: Aurangabad Jain Community Cancels Mahavir Jayanti Events

Follow the path of Non-violence.
Take Pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.

Adopt the path of Truth,
Knowledge and Non-violence
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir
bless your life with knowledge
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GraphicCreative TV (@graphiccreativetv) on

Also Read | Ram Navami Quotes In Hindi To Wish Your Loved Ones This Ram Navami 2020

Lets Pray for Peace and Harmony
for all the humankind on this
auspicious day Happy Mahavir Jayanti

Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti
May Lord Mahavir Bless you
on Mahavir Jayanti and Always.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
Punjab Surprise
SURPRISE FOR 2-YR-OLD
NY GETS 1,100 VENTILATORS WITH HELP FROM CHINA, OREGON
MEA
MEA SLAMS IMRAN KHAN'S J&K COMMENTS
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
COVID-19
CM YOGI ON LIFTING OF LOCKDOWN