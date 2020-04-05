Mahavir Jayanti Quotes In English To Send To Your Family & Friends

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is one of the most auspicious festivals in Jainism. It is to celebrate the birth of Mahavir, who is the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpiṇī. The idol of Lord Mahavir is carried out on a chariot, in a procession called rath yatra.

The festival is also known as Veer Teras that highlights the 13th ‘Sud’ day of the Chaitra month of the Jain Calendar. Check out some of the wishes in English to send in this auspicious occasion.

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 wishes in English

May the holy words show you

the path to never-ending happiness

Sending you warm wishes

Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Live and Let Live,

Wishing you and your family

a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir

Bless you abundantly

And fill your life with

The virtue of truth

Non-violence and

External compassion

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

The Best way to observe

such auspicious occasion is to

strive for peace and strengthening

the bonds of brotherhood

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May the teachings of Lord Mahavir

inspire you Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

The best way

To observe such

Auspicious occasion

Is to strive for peace

And strengthening the

Bonds of brotherhood

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

Follow the path of Non-violence.

Take Pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.

Adopt the path of Truth,

Knowledge and Non-violence

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir

bless your life with knowledge

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Lets Pray for Peace and Harmony

for all the humankind on this

auspicious day Happy Mahavir Jayanti