Mahavir Jayanti Status In Hindi To Share With Your Friends And Family

Festivals

Mahavir Jayanti is considered to be one of the most important days for the Jain community .Here are some Mahavir Jayanti Status in Hindi to share

mahavir jayanti status in hindi

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant days in the year for the Jain community. This is the day when their last and 24th Tirthankara, Lord Mahavira was born. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 falls on the 6th of April this year. Listed below are some of the pious Mahavir Jayanti Status in Hindi to share with your near and dear ones. 

Hindi status for Mahavir Jayanti to share with near and dear ones

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by reciting verses from the scriptures. Many Jains are seen on this day visiting the temples and chanting mantras. This day is observed to be spiritual and spent in religious activities. People get dressed and perform many types of pujas. 

सत्य” ”अहिंसा” धर्म हमारा,
”नवकार” हमारी शान है,
”महावीर” जैसा नायक पाया….
”जैन हमारी पहचान है.”
जय महावीर जयंती!

आपने कभी किसी का भला किया हो तो उसे भूल जाओ।

और कभी किसी ने आपका बुरा किया हो तो उसे भूल जाओ।”

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

महावीर जिनका नाम है
पलिताना जिनका धाम है
अहिंषा जिनका नारा है
ऐसे त्रिशला नंदन को लाख
प्रणाम हमारी है

महावीर जयंती के इस पावन प्रव पे
आपको और आपके पुरे परिवार को
मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ से
विशिंग और वैरी वैरी हैप्पी महवीर जयंती

जीव हत्या ना करें, किसी को ठेस न पहुचांयें! अहिंसा ही सबसे महान धर्म है।
सभी जीवों के प्रति सम्मान अहिंसा है।
त्येक आत्मा स्वयं में सर्वज्ञ और आनंदपूर्ण है, आनंद बाहर से नहीं आता।
शांति और आत्म-नियंत्रण अहिंसा है।

महावीर जयंती के इस पावन प्रव पे
आपको और आपके पुरे परिवार को
मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ से
विशिंग और वैरी वैरी हैप्पी महवीर जयंती

अगर किसी से कुछ सीखा है तोह
इन लोगो से सिखा
सेवा- श्रवण से
मर्यादा : राम से
अहिंसा : बुद्ध से
मित्रता :क्रिशन से
लक्ष्य :एकलव्य से
दान : कर्ण से
और तपस्या:महावीर से
हैप्पी महावीर जयंती

