Swaminarayan Jayanti Images To Share With Your Friends And Family To Wish Them

Swaminarayan was born on April 3 in 1781 in the Chaitra sud Nom according to the Vikram Samvat calendar in Chhapaiya. This day is observed as Swaminarayan Jayanti by his followers. Swaminarayan Jayanti also occurs with the occasion of Ram Navami. Swaminarayan Jayanti is spent by worshipping Swaminarayan. On this day, several people also observe a waterless fast. The celebrations include scriptural discourses followed by the chanting of Swaminarayan Mantra. During the celebrations, his followers also place a small idol of Swaminarayan in a small swing and sing devotional songs for the Lord.

Today is #Swaminarayan Jayanti. Learn more about Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s divine life at https://t.co/62o9dN4FX1 pic.twitter.com/61mnNmAXHW — Neasden Temple (@NeasdenTemple) April 15, 2016

Today is Swaminarayan Jayanti, the auspicious day that Bhagwan #Swaminarayan manifested in 1781 in the village of Chhapaiya, India. We will be celebrating at #NeasdenTemple throughout the day with devotional festivities and a cultural programme tonighthttps://t.co/PV6OCKBeiN pic.twitter.com/MUHD0MeiYS — Neasden Temple (@NeasdenTemple) March 25, 2018

