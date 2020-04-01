The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Swaminarayan Jayanti Images To Share With Your Friends And Family To Wish Them

Festivals

Here are some of the Swaminarayan Jayanti images that you can share with your family and friends to wish them on the occasion. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
swaminarayan jayanti images

Swaminarayan was born on April 3 in 1781 in the Chaitra sud Nom according to the Vikram Samvat calendar in Chhapaiya. This day is observed as Swaminarayan Jayanti by his followers. Swaminarayan Jayanti also occurs with the occasion of Ram Navami. Swaminarayan Jayanti is spent by worshipping Swaminarayan. On this day, several people also observe a waterless fast. The celebrations include scriptural discourses followed by the chanting of Swaminarayan Mantra. During the celebrations, his followers also place a small idol of Swaminarayan in a small swing and sing devotional songs for the Lord. 

Here are some Swaminarayan Jayanti images that you can forward to your friends and family

Also Read: Ram Navami Quotes In Hindi To Wish Your Loved Ones This Ram Navami 2020

Also Read: Ram Navami Whatsapp Status Ideas To Check Out On The Auspicious Occasion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhu Darshan (@prabhudrshn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhu Darshan (@prabhudrshn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhu Darshan (@prabhudrshn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhu Darshan (@prabhudrshn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Vadher (@rohitv05) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jay Patel (@j__p__02) on

 

Also Read: Why Is Ram Navami Celebrated And What Is Its Significance? All You Need To Know

Also Read: Ram Navami Wishes In English That You Can Send To Your Friends & Family

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR