Why Is Swaminarayan Jayanti Celebrated? How Is This Day Celebrated By Devotees?

According to ancient Hindu scriptures, the supreme Purna Purushottam Lord Shree Swaminarayan manifested himself in the Chhapaiya Villiage of North India. The date was said to be Vikram year 1837, Chaitra Sud 9, April 3, 1781. Read on to know more about why is Swaminarayan Jayanti celebrated.

Why is Swaminarayan Jayanti celebrated and the importance of Swaminarayan Jayanti

Swaminarayan Jayanti is celebrated to worship Swaminarayan who manifested himself on this day back in 1781. The almighty Lord Swaminarayan was said to be born as an adorable baby to father Dharmadev and mother Bhaktimata. This day is celebrated by his followers and disciples every year by observing a fast.

A dhoon is conducted for 24 hours as a sign of announcement of the Almighty’s arrival. Chanting Lord Swaminarayan’s name in a rhythmic manner is considered to be a prayer that summons the Lord on earth. The idol of Swaminarayan is placed on a decorated cradle and offered pleasantries. A traditional Aarti is performed which is closely followed by chanting of verses to praise the Lord’s name and power. This entire celebration coincides with the occasion of Ram Navami.

This auspicious day is celebrated by the disciples of Swaminarayan every year. Their devotion and discipline are undeniable, to say the least as we all know a 24 hour waterless fast is not an easy thing to practice. The devotees are allowed to eat fruits during their Oopvas time. It is believed that the Lord is present for 6 days during which devotees, disciple and saints engage in spiritual songs to honour Lord Swaminarayan. Every Shri Swaminarayan Mandir celebrates this day with respect and dedication.

