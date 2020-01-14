The Debate
The Debate
Makar Sankranti 2020: Nine Simple Ways To Make A Kite For Kids

Festivals

Makar Sankranti 2020 is here, and many people are seen buying kites to celebrate the festival. But why buy kites when you can make it in these 9 simple ways.

makar sankranti 2020

Kite Flying is known to be a popular tradition that is celebrated during the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2020. The festival is celebrated usually on January 14 every year. Makar Sankranti 2020 is celebrated in various ways in India. 

Hindus and Sikhs call it Makar Sankranti, but a few states have their lingual names for the festival. In states like West Bengal, Makar Sankranti is called Poush sôngkrānti and in Assam, it is called Magh Bihu. Since one of the ways of celebrating Makar Sankranti is flying kites, here is one of the simplest ways to make kites for kids.

How to make a kite?

  1. Fold your paper in half diagonally. Crease the paper well and open it up again.

  2. Take the smaller stick (Coconut broomstick) and tape it to the crease line that you have created.

  3. After taping the first stick, take the long stick and tape it to the two empty sides (Arc-like structure).

  4. Cut the excess tape and then add ribbons or the piece of papers on a corner opposite to the arc.

  5. These ribbons or strips of paper will help your kite balance its weight while in air.

  6. The ribbon or the tail can be longer than the kite.

  7. After this, attach the threads where the arc and the perpendicular stick meet. Other than this, one more thread has to be attached to the first stick a few inches about the ribbon tail and this is how you tie a kite.

  8. Decorate your kite as you wish you to.

  9. After attaching the threads, you can use this kite to enjoy your Makar Sankranti 2020.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash

