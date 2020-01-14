Makar Sankranti 2020: Nine Simple Ways To Make A Kite For Kids

Kite Flying is known to be a popular tradition that is celebrated during the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2020. The festival is celebrated usually on January 14 every year. Makar Sankranti 2020 is celebrated in various ways in India.
Hindus and Sikhs call it Makar Sankranti, but a few states have their lingual names for the festival. In states like West Bengal, Makar Sankranti is called Poush sôngkrānti and in Assam, it is called Magh Bihu. Since one of the ways of celebrating Makar Sankranti is flying kites, here is one of the simplest ways to make kites for kids.
Kite Festival in Gujarat(7th Jan – 14th Jan 2020)— TCIndia (@TCIndia1) January 14, 2020
A festival that marks the transition of winter to summer & also the beginning of Harvest season. The International Kite Festival is among the most prominent festivals that are celebrated in Gujarat.#travelwithtci #gujarat pic.twitter.com/9D4v5EqmBY
