Makar Sankranti 2020: Nine Simple Ways To Make A Kite For Kids

Kite Flying is known to be a popular tradition that is celebrated during the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2020. The festival is celebrated usually on January 14 every year. Makar Sankranti 2020 is celebrated in various ways in India.

Hindus and Sikhs call it Makar Sankranti, but a few states have their lingual names for the festival. In states like West Bengal, Makar Sankranti is called Poush sôngkrānti and in Assam, it is called Magh Bihu. Since one of the ways of celebrating Makar Sankranti is flying kites, here is one of the simplest ways to make kites for kids.

ALSO READ | Makar Sankranti 2020: Bollywood Songs That Celebrate The Kite Flying Festival

How to make a kite?

Fold your paper in half diagonally. Crease the paper well and open it up again. Take the smaller stick (Coconut broomstick) and tape it to the crease line that you have created. After taping the first stick, take the long stick and tape it to the two empty sides (Arc-like structure). Cut the excess tape and then add ribbons or the piece of papers on a corner opposite to the arc. These ribbons or strips of paper will help your kite balance its weight while in air. The ribbon or the tail can be longer than the kite. After this, attach the threads where the arc and the perpendicular stick meet. Other than this, one more thread has to be attached to the first stick a few inches about the ribbon tail and this is how you tie a kite. Decorate your kite as you wish you to. After attaching the threads, you can use this kite to enjoy your Makar Sankranti 2020.

ALSO READ | Makar Sankranti: Read To Know How Is Makar Sankranti Is Celebrated In Gujarat

Kite Festival in Gujarat(7th Jan – 14th Jan 2020)

A festival that marks the transition of winter to summer & also the beginning of Harvest season. The International Kite Festival is among the most prominent festivals that are celebrated in Gujarat.#travelwithtci #gujarat pic.twitter.com/9D4v5EqmBY — TCIndia (@TCIndia1) January 14, 2020

ALSO READ | Uttarayan Images To Send To Your Dear Ones To Celebrate The Festival Of Makar Sankranti

ALSO READ | Makar Sankranti 2020: Check Out These Places In Uttar Pradesh To Fly Kites

Image Courtesy: Unsplash