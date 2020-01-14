Makar Sankranti: Read To Know How Is Makar Sankranti Is Celebrated In Gujarat

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India in various ways and the cultural significance of this festival varies according to different regions of the country. As you move from one state to another, you will see every state celebrating and welcoming the upcoming new season in their own indigenous way.

It is known that Makar Sankranti is the first Indian festival that falls in the New Year. It is one of the major harvest festivals that is celebrated on January 14, of every year. It is considered to be an important festival of the Hindu and is celebrated everywhere in the country in various cultural forms and different names.

Every region celebrates the festival in numerous ways according to the geographical area, culture, and traditions. Read on to know how is Makar Sankranti is celebrated in Gujarat:

Makar Sankranti in Gujarat

Many people release a lantern into the air as a mark of the upcoming season, also called the Uttaryan celebration in Gujarat. There is no better place to celebrate this festival than the state of Gujarat. This state located in the western regions of the country comes alive during the festival of Makar Sankranti, which symbolises the end of the cold season and the beginning of the longer days. You will witness the festive spirits days before the festival begins.

Popularly known as the Festival of Kites, the state of Gujarat celebrated this version of Makar Sankranti with great enthusiasm.

Also known as 'Uttarayan' in Gujarat, the festival is celebrated for two days. The first day is called 'Uttarayan' and the next day is called as 'Vasi-Uttarayan'. The people of Gujarat celebrate this glorious festival with Kites, 'Undhiyu' and 'Chikkis'.

The biggest thing to watch is the kites flying high in the sky. Hundreds of contests from across the world come to participate in this Kite Festival.

You will find children and adults spending hours on terraces, flying kites and giving instructions to cut other kites in the sky. You will see them screaming Kai Po Che when they finally manage to cut the kite.

Makar Sankranti Cuisine

Another big part is the food. Undhiyu and Chikki are the two famous dishes from Gujarat that is savoured all across the country. Undhiyu is prepared by combining all the winter vegetables and spicy curry. The dish will definitely leave you mouth-watering. Next comes the Chikki which is a sweet that is prepared from sesame seeds, peanuts and jaggery.

