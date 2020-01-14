Makar Sankranti 2020: Check Out These Places In Uttar Pradesh To Fly Kites

Kite flying is a famous tradition that is celebrated during Makar Sankranti. It is usually celebrated on 14th of every January. It is a nostalgic tradition that has been followed since the times of our great grandfathers. In Uttar Pradesh, the locations like Aminabad and Hazratganj are full of colourful kites in all shapes and sizes.

ALSO READ| Makar Sankranti 2020: Maharashtrian Dishes Prepared On The Auspicious Day

Makar Sankranti 2020 celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the festival is called as Kicheri where the people go through the religious bathing traditions on this day. Around two million people gather at Allahabad, Haridwar, and Varanasi on this day to dip in the holy Ganges on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. people eat laddoos made of sesame and jaggery, it was called as 'tillava' in Bhojpuri. People celebrate Makar Sankranti in many states including UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Goenkas Celebrate Makar Sankranti

Varanasi

Varanasi kite festival has been celebrated for hundreds of years ago, people celebrate this festival for good fortune as well as meet socially on this day. People from any age, sex and race celebrate the kite festival by locating the tallest buildings to fly their kites from. Basically the kites festival is won by the one who kept the kites on the sky for a longer time by using skilful flight techniques.

ALSO READ| When Is Makar Sankranti In 2020? Know All About The Kite Flying Festival In India

Lucknow

Kankawwa is the Lucknowi style of kite that was made during the times of Nawabs. The kites are heavy and are usually shaped like a bird flying. People consider kite flying as a trending competition during Makar Sankranti. The jamghats are arranged across the whole city in Lucknow. Special ghats are arranged for these kite flying festivals where people gather and some may even follow betting practices on who will win the kite flying festival.

ALSO READ| Makar Sankranti 2020: Know The Best Places To Fly Your Beautiful Kite In Maharashtra

ALSO READ| Gujarat: Kite Markets Down Ahead Of The Makar Sankranti